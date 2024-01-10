Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, made his bluntest threat yet against Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warning that a motion to vacate the House Republican leader is “not off the table.”
“I’m leaving it on the table. I’m not gonna say I’m gonna go file it tomorrow. I’m not saying I’m not going to file it tomorrow,” the Texas conservative said on “The Steve Deace Show” Tuesday.
“I think the speaker needs to know that we&#
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Hilarious Jayapal gaffe proves Dems find saying ‘insurrection’ to be hard - January 10, 2024
- House GOP erupts in division over call to push Johnson out of speakership: ‘Working for Joe Biden’ - January 10, 2024
- WATCH: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden for having ‘no balls’ after surprise visit derails House hearing - January 10, 2024