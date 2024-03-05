FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, is unveiling a new bill on Tuesday that would allow Americans to sue COVID-19 vaccine makers over adverse health effects allegedly caused by the shot.
The Let Injured Americans Be Legally Empowered (LIABLE) Act is aimed at wiping away COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers’ statutory protections, opening them up to civil lawsuits.
A summary of the bill obtained by Fox News Digital said, “The LIABLE Act will allow Americans who
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- House committee subpoenas Andrew Cuomo over COVID-19 nursing home policies - March 5, 2024
- Chip Roy unveils bill to let Americans sue COVID-19 vaccine makers over injury, negative effects - March 5, 2024
- Georgia prosecutor alleges Fani Willis asked Bradley not to testify on affair: ‘They are coming after us’ - March 5, 2024