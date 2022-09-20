Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chipletz Selects Xpeedic’s Metis Tool for its Smart Substrate Products

Chipletz Selects Xpeedic’s Metis Tool for its Smart Substrate Products

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Metis EM Simulation Tool Meets Unique Signal and Power Integrity Analysis Challenges for Chiplet-Based Advanced Package Designs

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpeedic confirmed today that Chipletz, a fabless substrate startup developing advanced packaging technology, adopted its Metis electromagnetic (EM) simulation tool for Chipletz’s soon-to-be released Smart Substrate™ products that will enable multiple ICs in a single package.

“The slowing of Moore’s Law and demand for compute performance is ushering in the era of advanced packaging and the increasing need for products like Xpeedic’s,” remarks Bryan Black, CEO of Chipletz. “Xpeedic and its Metis EM simulation tool are helping us meet our unique signal and power integrity analysis challenges by delivering unprecedented performance advantages for runtime and memory usage.”

“The Chipletz Smart Substrate products will be a welcome addition to toolkits of designers working on advanced 2.5D and 3D IC packaging,” says Feng Ling, CEO of Xpeedic. “Smart Substrate will facilitate multiple ICs from different vendors in a single package, especially important for the AI workloads, immersive consumer experiences and high-performance computing markets. We’re pleased to have a role in the delivery of this advanced packaging technology.”

Xpeedic’s Metis is a fast EM simulation tool for advanced package simulation integrated with IC and package design tools to address capacity, accuracy and throughput requirements. Its three-dimensional EM solver technology delivers unprecedented performance without compromising accuracy. The single solver covers simulation from DC to high frequencies. It also supports multi-scale problems that enables unified EM simulations of die, interposer, and package for advanced packaging designs.

About Xpeedic
Xpeedic is a leading EDA provider to accelerate designs and simulations of next generation high-frequency, high-speed intelligent electronic products. Powered by its proprietary electromagnetic, circuit, and multi-physics solver technologies, Xpeedic is addressing challenges in designing IC in advanced nodes, 3D IC with advanced packaging, high-speed digital, and RF systems for the markets including data center, automotive, communication, mobile, and IoT. Founded in 2010, Xpeedic has offices in both US and China. For more information, please www.xpeedic.com.

Engage with Xpeedic
www.xpeedic.com
Twitter: @xpeedic
LinkedIn

About Chipletz
Incorporated in 2021, Chipletz is a fabless substrate vendor developing advanced packaging technology that bridges the gap between the slowing of Moore’s Law and the rising demand for compute performance. The company’s Smart Substrate™ products facilitate multiple ICs in a single package for critical AI workloads, immersive consumer experiences, and high-performance computing. Chipletz is targeting delivery of its initial products to its customers and partners in early 2024. www.chipletz.com.

For more information, contact:  
Nanette Collins Gary Silcott
Public Relations for Xpeedic Public Relations for Chipletz
nanette@nvc.com garysilcott@yahoo.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.