Rockville, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global chiral chemicals market is expected to witness a US $ 201.12 Billion by the end of 2033 and is predicted to witness a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

A certain family of chemicals known as chiral compounds have an asymmetrical carbon atom at their centre. These substances, which are also known as enantiomers or optical isomers, cannot be combined. They are widely employed in the production of pharmaceuticals, food additives, agrochemicals, and fine chemicals. Using modern analytical techniques, a number of market participants are working to optimise the production process and cost-effectiveness of chiral compounds.

One of the most popular chromatography methods for chiral separation is HPLC. The enantiomers of a chiral chemical are separated using a stationary phase, such as a chiral column. The chiral molecules that make up the stationary phase interact differently with each enantiomer to cause the separation of the two. The pharmaceutical industry frequently uses HPLC for drug development since it is a flexible method that can be applied to a large variety of chiral substances.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 201.12 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2032) 10.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Recent Developments:-

CHIRALPAK® IM was introduced by Daicel Chiral Technologies in November 2022. Immobilized CHIRALCEL® OZ is the name of the novel selective Cellulose 3 chloro 4 methyl phenyl carbamate. This immobilized chiral selector made of cellulose is intended for use in HPLC and SFC to increase selectivity and resolution for difficult separations. The improved resilience from the immobilization process enables CHIRALPAK® IM to resist a larger range of mobile phase mixtures, which can improve separations already attained using CHIRALCEL® OZ.

Key Driving Forces Accelerating the Market Growth

Chiral chemicals are extensively used in the pharmaceutical industry for the production of enantiomerically pure drugs. As the demand for new and effective drugs continues to rise, there is a growing need for chiral chemicals to synthesize these drugs. The pharmaceutical industry’s focus on personalized medicine and the development of chiral drug molecules are driving the demand for chiral chemicals.

Regulatory bodies across the world, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have emphasized the importance of chiral purity in pharmaceuticals. They have implemented guidelines and regulations that require pharmaceutical companies to produce enantiomerically pure drugs. This regulatory support is fueling the demand for chiral chemicals in the pharmaceutical industry.

There have been significant advancements in chiral separation and synthesis technologies, making the production of chiral chemicals more efficient and cost-effective. Innovations in asymmetric synthesis, chromatography, and biocatalysis have led to improved yields, reduced costs, and increased scalability, further driving the market growth of chiral chemicals.

Chiral chemistry plays a vital role in the development of sustainable and environmentally friendly chemical processes. Chiral chemicals enable the production of single enantiomers, which can reduce waste and improve the efficiency of chemical reactions.

Vital Indicators Shaping The Future Of The Industry

The pharmaceutical industry’s direction and trends will significantly impact the chiral chemicals market. Factors such as increased R&D investments, drug development pipelines, drug patent expirations, and the demand for personalized medicine will drive the need for chiral chemicals. The market growth will be influenced by advancements in drug discovery and development, as well as the demand for enantiomerically pure drugs.

The regulatory landscape plays a crucial role in the chiral chemicals market. Government regulations and guidelines related to drug approvals, safety, and quality standards will impact the demand for chiral chemicals. Regulatory bodies’ focus on chiral purity, such as the FDA and EMA, will continue to influence market growth and shape future opportunities.

Advances in chiral separation, synthesis techniques, and process optimization will shape the future of the chiral chemicals market. Emerging technologies, such as biocatalysis, flow chemistry, and computational modeling, have the potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance the scalability of chiral chemical production.

“Chiral chemicals are expected to dominate the United States flavour and fragrance market”

From 2023 to 2033, sales of chiral compounds are anticipated to grow in the US at a CAGR of 10.6%.

As the population of Asian and Hispanic descent in the nation rises, various ethnic flavours and fragrance products have been released. With the help of such ingredients, flavour manufacturers can greatly improve their chances of success in the market by introducing ethnic flavours like lapsang souchong, ginger, and garlic chives. As a result, the demand from factories producing flavours and fragrances is predicted to increase, leading to an increase in the market for chiral chemicals in the United States to US$ 63.67 billion by 2033.

Due to the enormous demand for food and beverages, the United States is a significant market for flavour and fragrance products. Demand for taste and fragrance goods based on chiral chemicals rises as a result of the growing consumption of processed and convenience foods.

Challenges Hindering The Market Growth

Chiral chemical synthesis often involves complex and challenging processes. The production of enantiomerically pure compounds can be technically demanding and require specialized expertise, sophisticated equipment, and costly purification methods. These complexities can increase production costs and limit scalability, hindering market growth.

Chiral chemicals tend to be more expensive to produce compared to their achiral counterparts. The complex synthesis processes, separation techniques, and purification steps contribute to higher production costs. The cost factor can be a significant barrier, especially for smaller pharmaceutical and chemical companies, limiting their adoption of chiral chemicals and impacting market growth.

Chiral chemicals often involve complex molecular structures and unique manufacturing processes. Protecting intellectual property rights for chiral compounds can be challenging, as it requires comprehensive patents and effective enforcement mechanisms. The lack of robust intellectual property protection can discourage investments in research and development and hinder market growth.

Key Companies Profiled In This Report

BASF SE

Johnson Matthey PLC

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Bayer AG

Codexis, Inc.

Chiral Technologies

Rhodia

W. R. Grace & Co.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Chiracon GmbH

How competition influences the market

Competition encourages companies to differentiate their chiral chemicals through factors such as quality, purity, efficiency, and reliability. Companies invest in research and development to develop novel synthesis methods, improve yield and enantiomeric excess, and enhance the overall performance of their chiral chemicals. Product differentiation can create a competitive advantage and attract customers in the market.

Intense competition fosters innovation and the development of new technologies in the chiral chemicals market. Companies strive to stay ahead by investing in research and development and exploring novel separation techniques, catalysts, and synthesis methodologies.

Strategies for manufacturers/suppliers to scale in the market

Continuous investment in R&D has enabled key manufacturers to innovate and develop new chiral chemicals and synthesis technologies. In November 2022, Daicel Chiral Technologies introduced ChiralPak which is made to restrict a larger range of mobile phase mixtures, which can easily improve separations.

Vertical integration involves acquiring or developing capabilities along the value chain. Manufacturers can consider backward integration by acquiring or partnering with suppliers of key raw materials and intermediates.

Key Segments of Chiral Chemicals Industry Research Report

By Technology : Traditional Separation Method Asymmetric Preparation Method Biological Separation Method

By Application : Pharmaceuticals Agrochemicals Fine/Specialty Chemicals Food Ingredients

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



