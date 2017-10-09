ChiroMatrix Announces New Affiliation With the American Institute of Personal Injury Physicians

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 7 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChiroMatrix, the leading website and online marketing company for chiropractic professionals, announced today its affiliation with the American Institute of Personal Injury Physicians. This new relationship will allow ChiroMatrix to extend its online marketing solutions to AIPIP clients with the addition of exclusive benefits and promotional offers.

The new affiliation aims to provide all chiropractors with the necessary resources for an effective online presence.

“At ChiroMatrix, we value the work of chiropractors and understand the importance of having a successful practice,” said Ali Nikoopour, business development manager at ChiroMatrix. “That is why we are so excited for our new relationship with AIPIP. We support the good work APIP does and look forward to providing their clients with a valuable resource for healthcare professionals who are either starting or growing their practice.”

According to Scott Tauber, DC and COO of the American Institute of Personal Injury Physicians, marketing a practice to increase the number of quality new personal injury patients is vital to profitability.

“At AIPIP, we understand providers are busy and that is why it’s important to have a structured consistent system in place,” he said. “Working with ChiroMatrix and their technology capabilities will allow our clients to increase and expand the personal injury aspect of their practices. Clients can reach both potential new patients and med-legal professionals in the most efficient and expeditious manner for maximum results.”  

About AIPIP

The American Institute of Personal Injury Physicians (AIPIP) is the leader in helping providers of all specialties overcome obstacles in the personal injury arena.

With proprietary training, materials, tools and systems, AIPIP helps its clients increase their confidence, protect and strengthen their cases, market their practice, and increase business revenue and profitability.

AIPIP along with ChiroMatrix’s unique website solutions, marketing capabilities, and office efficiencies allows users to quickly create a dynamic and successful personal injury practice. For more, contact AIPIP at 888.924.7479 or [email protected]

About ChiroMatrix

ChiroMatrix is the leading provider of web presence solutions for chiropractic practices. Its web solutions allow practices to provide their patients with the best online experience. ChiroMatrix online marketing solutions also differentiate chiropractic providers from local competition, thanks to its rich content and sophisticated search marketing programs. For more, contact ChiroMatrix at 855.357.0695 or chiromatrix.com.

