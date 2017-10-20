Chiropractor in Oviedo to participate in Lockheed Martin Health Fair

OVIEDO, Fla., Oct. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center will participate in the health fair for Lockheed Martin employees on October 26, 2017, from 9 AM to 3 PM at their Orlando facility near the University of Central Florida. Dr. Ressler of Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center has attended this wellness fair for many years. He will be on hand this year to answer medical questions and offer ergonomic suggestions to improve an employee’s quality of life. All Lockheed Martin employees are invited to attend.

Dr. Martin Ressler, D.C., a chiropractor in Oviedo, looks forward to the health fair each year. “We have participated in this health fair for almost a decade. Many employees come back year after year and I enjoy working with them.” During this health fair, Dr. Ressler evaluates each employee and makes customized suggestions. “Often times, through minor adjustments to their work environment, our patients can greatly improve their experience of work and prevent repetitive injuries.” Combined with chiropractic adjustments to align the joints and improve their posture, his patients experience improved wellness across all areas of life.

For Dr. Ressler, the health fair is all about being proactive. “This event gives employees an opportunity each year to put their health first.” Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center teaches wellness in the workplace through ergonomics which focuses on stress management and prevention of repetitive stress injury. Practicing proper ergonomics reduces work injuries, worker compensation claims, and improves an employee’s quality of life both at work and at home.

Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center offers workshops and wellness fairs to employers throughout central Florida. With a focus on chiropractic care, massage and physical therapy, and treatment for sports and auto accident injuries, Dr. Ressler takes a “whole person” approach through gentle non-twisting or cracking chiropractic techniques, posture recommendations and state-of-the-art treatment. His focus is on providing the best chiropractic care possible to the people of central Florida.

Individuals wishing to inquire about services or schedule an appointment for a free initial consultation should contact Oviedo Injury and Wellness Center at 407-977-5005. The office is located at 870 Clark Street in Oviedo, Florida. Patients are seen in the office from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and by appointment only on Saturdays.