Chlorine Market Size to be Valued at USD 47.63 Billion By 2027 | Surging Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry will be the Major Factor Driving the Industry Growth, says Reports and Data

Major participants in the sector are Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nouryon, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, PPV Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel NV, OLIN Corporation.

New York, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chlorine market is expected to be worth USD 47.63 Billion by the year 2027, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The growth of the chlorine market is mainly attributed to the increasing chlorine applications amongst several end-user industries, including the water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry.

Pharmaceutical products are an important part of the approximately USD 3.00 trillion health care sector in Canada and the U.S. It has been assessed that in 2012, in the U.S., in terms of sales volume, the leading 100 drugs possessed chlorine as a constituent. Nearly 25% of these drugs have chlorine in the dose form, and above 60% of them add chlorine during the production process. The production process also includes several chlorine intermediates, which lose their identity during the molecule build-up from various smaller constituents. Therefore, chlorine is preferred in the manufacturing of nearly 88% of popular drugs.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2335

Chlorine is largely utilized in the water treatment industry. Disinfecting wastewater is crucial for supplying safe and drinkable water, along with healthy rivers and streams. A large number of microorganisms present in the wastes of sewage treatment plants and the global outbreak of various waterborne diseases are related to water used for recreational purposes or sewage-contaminated water supplies. Chlorination—a most popular method for disinfecting wastewater and is widely used for pathogen disinfection before the water is discharged into receiving rivers, streams, or oceans. Chlorine is effective in killing a wide strain of bacteria, protozoa, and viruses, including Shigella, Vibrio cholera, and Salmonella.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In terms of production method, the diaphragm cell process sub-segment contributed to the highest industry share in the year 2019 and is predicted to grow by occupying the fastest rate during the projection period. A diaphragm, typically made of asbestos, is used to separate the hydrogen and chlorine gas spaces along with preventing the OH- ions’ migration from the cathode to the anode by the velocity of liquid in the opposite direction.

In terms of application, the EDC/PVC sub-segment dominated the industry in the year 2019 and has been predicted to grow at a 4.7% CAGR during the projection period. Chlorine exhibits several PVC beneficial properties, including longevity and fire-resistance.

Based on industry vertical, the water treatment industry accounted for the second-largest industry share in the year 2019 and is presumed to grow at a considerable rate during the estimated era.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market in the year 2019 and is predicted to witness a 5.0% CAGR in the projected period. The growth in the region is attributed to the soaring demand for PVC in various industries, including packaging and construction, and automotive, and surging demand for wastewater treatment.

Major participants in the sector are Ineos Group Limited, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nouryon, Tosoh Corporation, Tata Chemicals Limited, PPV Industries, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, AkzoNobel NV, OLIN Corporation.

Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2335

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global chlorine market on the basis of production method, application, industry vertical, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Cell Process

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

EDC/PVC

Solvents

Inorganic Chemicals

Organic Chemicals

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Chemical

Plastic

Others

Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chlorine-market

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs