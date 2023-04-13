The usage of chlorine is intrinsically linked to the development of its downstream sectors, which include the production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC), water treatment, and chemical manufacturing. The demand for chlorine is sensitive to variations in these industries, and any fluctuations in their demand can exert a substantial influence on the demand for chlorine market.

New York, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global chlorine market was valued at US$ 39.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 67.2 Billion in 2032. Between 2023 and 2032, this market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6%. Chlorine is mainly produced by the electrolysis of brine (sodium chloride solution) in an electrolytic cell. The process involves passing an electric current through a brine solution, which causes the salt to break down into its constituent elements – sodium, chlorine, and hydrogen. Another process for chlorine production is the mercury cell process, which involves the electrolysis of brine using a mercury cathode. This process is less common due to environmental concerns associated with the use of mercury.

Key Takeaway:

By Application, in 2022, the Chlorine market was dominated by the EDC/PVC segment due to its increased usage.

By end-user, the Water Treatment segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 57.5%.

North America is anticipated to have the highest CAGR among all the regions.

North America is expected to grow at a greater pace owing to affordable prices, increasing medical tourism, as well as hospitals and clinics, among others factors.

Factors affecting the growth of the chlorine industry?

Several factors can affect the growth of the chlorine industry, including:

End-use industries: The demand for chlorine is directly influenced by the growth of its end-use industries, such as PVC production, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing. Any changes in the demand for these industries can significantly impact the demand for chlorine.

The demand for chlorine is directly influenced by the growth of its end-use industries, such as PVC production, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing. Any changes in the demand for these industries can significantly impact the demand for chlorine. Economic growth: The growth of the global economy can also affect the demand for chlorine. As economies grow, there is an increased demand for products and services that rely on chlorine, which can lead to increased demand for chlorine production.

The growth of the global economy can also affect the demand for chlorine. As economies grow, there is an increased demand for products and services that rely on chlorine, which can lead to increased demand for chlorine production. Technological advancements: Advancements in technology can also impact the growth of the chlorine industry by improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of chlorine production.

Advancements in technology can also impact the growth of the chlorine industry by improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of chlorine production. Regulatory environment: Regulations and policies related to the production and use of chlorine can impact the industry’s growth. For example, changes in environmental regulations or safety standards can increase the cost of production and impact demand for the chemical.

Regulations and policies related to the production and use of chlorine can impact the industry’s growth. For example, changes in environmental regulations or safety standards can increase the cost of production and impact demand for the chemical. Availability of raw materials: Chlorine production relies heavily on the availability and cost of raw materials, such as salt and electricity. Any changes in the availability or cost of these materials can significantly impact the production of chlorine.

Market Growth

The growing global population and urbanization are driving the demand for clean water and sanitation, which is expected to increase the demand for chlorine in water treatment applications. Additionally, the increasing demand for PVC, which is a major end-use application for chlorine, is expected to drive the market’s growth. The development of new technologies and processes for chlorine production is also expected to drive growth in the market, as it can improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of production. However, regulatory and environmental concerns related to chlorine production and use can pose challenges for the market’s growth. Overall, the market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years due to the growing demand from end-use industries and the development of new technologies for chlorine production.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is to be the largest and fastest-growing market for chlorine, driven by the increasing demand for PVC and water treatment applications in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is also experiencing significant growth in chemical manufacturing and other industries that require chlorine. The North American market for chlorine is expected to experience steady growth due to the increasing demand for PVC, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing applications. The Middle East & Africa region is also expected to experience steady growth in the chlorine market, driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as water treatment and chemical manufacturing. Overall, the global chlorine market is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 39.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 67.2 Billion CAGR (from 2022 to 2032) 5.6% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 57.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Chlorine is used in a wide range of industries, including PVC production, water treatment, and chemical manufacturing. The growing demand from these industries is expected to drive the growth of the chlorine market. The increasing global population and urbanization are driving the demand for clean water and sanitation, which is expected to increase the demand for chlorine in water treatment applications. The growth of emerging economies, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is expected to drive the demand for chlorine in various end-use industries. Chlorine is an effective and cost-efficient disinfectant, and its use in water treatment applications can help prevent the spread of waterborne diseases.

Market Restraints

Chlorine production and use can have negative impacts on the environment, including the release of greenhouse gases and the potential for water pollution. Chlorine can have negative health effects if not used properly, and exposure to high levels of chlorine gas can be toxic. Chlorine has several substitutes, including ozone, UV light, and other disinfectants. These substitutes can provide similar benefits to chlorine without the potential negative impacts on the environment and health.

Market Opportunities

The growing demand for clean water and sanitation, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive the demand for chlorine in water treatment applications. Chlorine is used in the production of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and its use in these industries is expected to grow as the global population continues to age. The development of new technologies and processes for chlorine production and use can improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the product, which can drive the growth of the market.

Report Segmentation of the Chlorine Market

Application Insight

EDC/PVC accounted for the largest market share in 2022 at over 35.1%. Chlorine has several applications in the production of inorganic and organic chemicals, including titanium dioxide, sodium hypochlorite, magnesium chloride, chloromethanes, solvents, glycols, and amines. Chlorine is also used as a bleaching agent in the paper and pulp industry and in the production of solvents such as trichloroethylene and tetrachloroethylene. Additionally, chlorine finds applications in other industries, such as food processing, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

End User Insight

The Water Treatment segment is expected to be the most profitable, accounting for the largest revenue share of 22.5% and a projected CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The global chlorine market is segmented by end-user into Government, Pharmaceutical, Chemicals, Paper and Pulp, Plastic, Pesticides, Water Treatment, and Other End-Users. Chlorine is extensively used as a disinfectant in water treatment plants to eliminate harmful bacteria and viruses. The Pulp and Paper industry also utilizes chlorine as a bleaching agent to whiten paper. In the Pharmaceuticals industry, chlorine is used in the production of antibiotics and painkillers. Chlorine also finds applications in various other industries, including cosmetics, agrochemicals, and electronics, and is used in the production of different consumer products, such as household cleaning products and personal care items.

Market Segmentation

Based on Application

EDC/PVC

Inorganic Chemicals

Chloromethanes

Organic Chemicals

Bleaching

Solvents and Epichlorohydrin

Isocyanates

Others

Based on End-User

Government

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals

Paper and Pulp

Plastic

Pesticides

Water Treatment

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

The US Canada Mexico



Western Europe

Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe



Eastern Europe

Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

In order to meet the shifting demands of the market, the major players are also making investments in research and development activities. The goal is to introduce novel chlorine products. Occidental Petroleum Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, and Ineos Group Holdings S.A. are among the major players in the global chlorine market with a significant share of the market.

Some of the major players include:

BASF SE Profiled

Olin Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ercros

PPG Industries

De Nora

Inovyn

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Ineos Group Ltd

Tata Chemicals Limited

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemicals Co.Ltd

Tosoh Corporation

Recent Development of the Chlorine Market

In May 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant increase in demand for chlorine, which is utilized in water treatment facilities and disinfectants.

In August 2021, to meet the growing demand for chlorine in Africa, Tata Chemicals Ltd. announced the expansion of its chlor-alkali and soda ash plant in Tanzania.



