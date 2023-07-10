The U.S. is a key consumer of chlorosulphonic acid, primarily driven by stringent quality regulations set by the United States Pharmacopoeia (USP) for drugs and chemicals.

Rockville, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Chlorosulphonic Acid Market is estimated to reach US$ 3.11 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% by the end of 2033.

Chlorosulphonic acid is a powerful acid that dissolves a wide range of materials. It is largely employed in the synthesis of sulphates, sulfonates, and sulfonyl chlorides from organic molecules such as hydrocarbons, alcohols, phenols, and amines. Chlorosulphonic acid is a strong oxidizing and dehydrating agent that acts as a catalyst in the esterification of aliphatic alcohols, alkylation of alkenes, and the synthesis of alkyl halides from alkene halides, as well as the isoalkanes containing tertiary hydrogen.

Demand for chlorosulphonic acid in China and India is rising as pharmaceutical and chemical industries expand rapidly in these countries. Furthermore, the expanding food and beverages sector, together with the increasing population, is likely to drive product demand over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for chlorosulphonic acid is valued at US$ 1.82 billion in 2023.

Sales of chlorosulphonic acid are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is expected to reach US$ 3.11 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for chlorosulphonic acid in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 243.20 million by the end of 2033, rising at a CAGR of 6.8%.

“Increasing use of chlorosulphonates as intermediates in the production of dyes and pigments, as well as drugs, is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for manufacturers over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape for the chlorosulphonic acid market is influenced by several factors, including the presence of key suppliers, market share distribution, product offerings, and strategies employed by companies operating in the industry.

The market share distribution among the key players can vary based on factors such as production capacity, geographical presence, and customer base. Larger companies often have a significant market share due to their extensive resources and global reach.

Chlorosulphonic acid is primarily produced and offered as a bulk chemical. However, companies may differentiate themselves by providing variations such as different grades of purity or customized formulations to cater to specific customer requirements.

Rama Phosphate Ltd. announced, in January 2021, the establishment of a production unit at its existing Udaipur, India, facility to produce linear alkyl benzene sulfonic acid.

Key Companies Profiled

DuPont

Shandong Huayang Science & Technology

Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical

Chongqing Changshou Chemical

Wuxi Yangheng

Two Lions (Zhangjiagang) Fine Chemicals

Zhejiang Jihua Group

Wujiang Bolin Industry

Shijiazhuang Hehe Chemical Fertilizer

Market Competition

Chemical and materials firms are confronted with several issues, including stringent laws and regulations, supply chain disruptions, and raw material price volatility. As a result, some of the leading players are implementing new technologies to expand their product portfolio. Digital technologies now play a vital role in this sector since they improve plant efficiency, operations, and productivity.

Key Segments of Chlorosulphonic Acid Industry Research

By Type : Monochlorosulphonic Acid Dichlorosulphonic Acid

By Grade : Pharmaceutical Grade Industrial Grade

By Application : Drugs Chemical Production

By Region: North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an analysis of the global chlorosulphonic acid market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (monochlorosulphnic acid, dichlorosulphnic acid), grade (pharmaceutical grade, industrial grade), and application (drugs, chemical production), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

