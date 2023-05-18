Mountain View, California, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Computer History Museum (CHM), the leading museum and non-profit organization decoding technology and its impact on the human experience, will host an event featuring 2022 A.M. Turing Award recipient Bob Metcalfe in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his groundbreaking Ethernet technology.

At CHM on May 22, 2023, Metcalfe and other networking pioneers will discuss the creation and development of Ethernet. A special live recording of The Vergecast podcast will follow, focusing on contemporary network issues from net neutrality to closing the digital divide. Learn more about the Ethernet@50 event here.

On May 22, 1973, Metcalfe, a young researcher at Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Center (PARC), sent a memo outlining his concept for connecting the research center’s personal computers. He called it Ethernet and developed the technology with colleague David Boggs. Fifty years later, Ethernet connects us all to each other and to the global internet.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Bob Metcalfe’s invention,” says CHM curator Marc Weber. “Almost everything you do online goes through Ethernet at some stage.”

Metcalfe was named a CHM Fellow in 2008 for fundamental contributions to the invention, standardization, and commercialization of Ethernet.

This event is made possible by the generous support of Arista Networks and the Ethernet Alliance.

What: Ethernet@50: Multiplying Connections and Impact

When: Monday, May 22, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Computer History Museum, 1401 N. Shoreline Blvd., Mountain View, Ca., and live online.

