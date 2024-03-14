Sabrina Cua Sabrina Cua

Chris Henry Chris Henry

Andrew Erdmann Andrew Erdmann

BOSTON, March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Choate Hall & Stewart announced today that Chris Henry, Andy Erdmann, and Sabrina Cua joined the Firm as partners in its Private Equity Group. They will expand and strengthen Choate’s already deep and industry-leading team focused on advising funds, companies, and investors across the United States and internationally in the middle-market private equity space and across a range of industries.

Chris, a talented and seasoned deal lawyer with more than 25 years of experience, including as a partner at Lowenstein Sandler and Ropes & Gray, guides leading private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies in mergers and acquisitions, buyouts, growth equity and debt financing transactions. Andy and Sabrina, also formerly partners at Lowenstein Sandler, bring an additional combined 30 years of experience in private equity, public M&A and capital markets transactions. The team regularly works with clients throughout the country and is particularly active working with NY-based funds.

Choate has extensive experience in private equity (including launching one of the first private equity funds in the early 1980s) and has a reputation for being strategic, commercially minded, and results oriented. The Firm represents more than 125 private equity sponsors on M&A, growth equity and fund formation transactions. The group regularly receives national recognition as a leading firm in private equity buyouts and middle-market M&A by the Legal 500 and Chambers USA, and as a global leader in fund formation by Chambers USA.

“We are thrilled that Chris, Andy and Sabrina are joining us,” said Lee Feldman, Co-Chair of Choate’s Private Equity Group. “They are extremely talented, well-known in the industry, focused on delivering an exceptional client experience, and have a consistent track record of helping clients achieve their goals. Their practices fit perfectly with our focus and strategy for further growth.”

“Chris, Andy and Sabrina are an excellent addition to one of our core practice areas,” added Bill Gelnaw and Charles Cheever, the Managing Partners at Choate. “We are excited to welcome them to our firm and look forward to collaborating with them to help our clients succeed in the marketplace.”

“Choate is the perfect platform for the clients Andy, Sabrina and I have the privilege to represent,” said Chris. “It works the way we do, emphasizing partner-level attention and close collaboration across a deep team of experts. We are excited to introduce our clients to Choate, and to add to the growth of the Private Equity practice.”

About Choate

Choate is intentionally different from the other leading firms with which we compete, and we believe those differences benefit our clients and the top of the market talent which thrives here. We focus on a core group of areas where we represent clients across the United States and internationally on some of their most important matters and transactions. In addition to private equity/M&A, Choate’s areas of focus include finance & restructuring, high-stakes complex business litigation (including IP litigation, government enforcement and compliance, and insurance/reinsurance), life sciences and intellectual property, and wealth management. Choate’s partners and practice areas consistently receive recognition in Chambers USA, Legal 500, Best Lawyers, and Benchmark Litigation, among many others. For more information, please visit choate.com.

Contact Information:

Sonia Mangino

Managing Director of Marketing & Business Development

[email protected] | (617) 248-4701

