Many people across the globe will observe the weekend, either through church or some form of religious ritual; some will mark the occasion through food and family gatherings, while others look forward to tucking away as many chocolate treats for their loved ones to find.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Biden administration will lend $1.5B to restart Michigan nuclear power plant - April 19, 2024
- Chocolate factory pumps out stock at frantic pace to meet Easter demand - April 19, 2024
- Swiss chocolatier gears up for Easter amidst rising cocoa prices - April 16, 2024