The global chocolate powdered drinks market size was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 4.85 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period (2023- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Zion Market Research. High adoption of Western culture is likely to propel the growth of the global chocolate powdered drinks market.

NEW YORK, United States, June 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market By Distribution Channel (Direct Sales And Indirect Sales), By Processing (Dutch-Processing And Natural), By Content (High-Fat, Medium-Fat, And Low-Fat), By End Users (Chocolate Drinks, Protein Shakes, Cappuccino Mixes, Milk Beverages, And Energy Drinks), And By Region: – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

The global chocolate powdered drinks market report covers all aspects, including the potential growth drivers, restraints, and leading market players. Also, the chocolate powdered drinks industry report offers comprehensive insights into the geographical and competitive marketplace.

Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market Overview:

Drinks with chocolate powder typically contain a variety of other ingredients, with cocoa serving as the primary component. The food and beverage industry has seen tremendous growth in the popularity of chocolate drinks. The popularity of chocolate powder drinks in non-confectionary goods has increased, not because of their adaptability, but rather because of this. It is widely used in processed foods and beverages.

Additionally, it is used to make a variety of beverages, including milk with flavors and energy drinks. Millennials make up the majority of the market for these drinks. As a result, producers are experimenting and developing innovations to draw in the target market.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the chocolate powdered drinks market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.84% between 2023 and 2030.

between 2023 and 2030. The Chocolate Powdered Drinks market size was worth around US$ 2.68 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 4.85 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on the distribution channel, the indirect sales segment accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Based on the processing, the natural processing segment holds the largest share of the global market.

Based on the end users, the protein shakes segment dominates the global market.

On the basis of region, the Middle East and Africa is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Industry Growth Factors

High adoption of Western culture is likely to boost the growth of the global market

Globally, Western culture has a significant impact on people’s lives. This is used by marketers and advertisers to entice audiences by asking them to consider their lifestyles. India in particular is one of the nations in the Asia Pacific region where Western culture is becoming more deeply ingrained. The expansion of the global market for drinks with cocoa powder is also being boosted in the next years by the rising disposable income of the populace. Additionally, the rapid change in people’s lifestyles is helping the industry expand. The growing popularity of online shopping is also making a significant contribution to the expansion of the market. Due to the discounts, convenience, and accessibility of a large selection of products, consumers favour online shopping.

Restraints:

Growing awareness among people regarding their health is likely to hamper the growth of the market

People have been dissuaded from drinking beverages containing cocoa powder as a result of rising health consciousness among the populace. The growth trajectory of the global market for beverages made with chocolate powder is being adversely affected by claims that these drinks are unhealthy.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global chocolate powdered drinks Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Chocolate Powdered Drinks market include;

Kanegrade Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Gatorade

Mondelez

PepsiCo Inc.

Mars Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

Olam International

Barry Callebaut AG

Fuji Oil Company Ltd.

ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd.

BD Associates Ghana Ltd

Segmentation Analysis:

The global chocolate powdered drinks market can be segmented into the distribution channel, processing, content, end users, and region.

On the basis of distribution channels, the market can be segmented into direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect sales segment can further be bifurcated into specialty stores, online stores, supermarkets, etc. The indirect sales segment accounts for the largest share of the global market. Among all, the supermarket segment is leading globally due to the growing preference of people going shopping with family and spending time.

On the basis of end users, the market can be segmented into chocolate drinks, protein shakes, cappuccino mixes, milk beverages, and energy drinks. The protein shakes segment dominates the global chocolate powdered drinks industry due to the surging trend of these shakes among health enthusiasts and sportspersons. The energy drink segment is also predicted to witness extensive growth during the forecast period owing to its benefits for people undergoing intensive physical work.

Regional Analysis:

Due to the region’s rich cocoa vegetation, the Middle East and Africa account for the highest part of the global market for chocolate-flavored drinks. Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, and other countries in Western Africa produce the majority of the world’s cocoa. Additionally, the region’s population increase and acceptance of Western culture are projected to further support the expansion of the regional market.

But Brazil also makes a significant contribution to the world market. Due to the rising popularity of various drinks like protein shakes, energy drinks, etc. among consumers, North America is growing as a significant market for beverages containing cocoa powder.

Due to the widespread acceptance of Western culture, rising urbanization, and rising disposable income of the population in the region, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to have significant growth in the future years. Europe is also expected to see some growth prospects over the predicted period due to the presence of prominent market leaders in the region.

Recent Industry Developments:

Danone, in July 2022, revealed three products through online channels known as Tmall and Douyin in China. The drink is said to be infused with probiotics.

KT Tape in May 2022 launched a new product named KTHealth+ AIM drink mix. The product is said to be 100% drug-free and infused with some healthy ingredients like turmeric, ashwagandha, vitamin D, etc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Chocolate Powdered Drinks industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Chocolate Powdered Drinks Industry?

What segments does the Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attributes Report Details Report Name Chocolate Powdered Drinks Market Research Report Market Size in 2022 USD 2.68 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 4.85 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.84% Number of Pages 212 Key Companies Covered Kanegrade Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Gatorade, Mondelez, PepsiCo Inc., Mars Inc., Nestlé S.A., Olam International, Barry Callebaut AG, Fuji Oil Company, Ltd., ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation Ltd., BD Associates Ghana Ltd, among others. Segments Covered By Distribution Channel, By Processing, By Content, By End Users, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (MEA) Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2021 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

The global Chocolate Powdered Drinks market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Processing

Dutch-processing

Natural

By Content

High-fat

Medium-fat

Low-fat

By End Users

Chocolate Drinks

Protein Shakes

Cappuccino Mixes

Milk Beverages

Energy Drinks

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2023-2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Distribution Channel, By Processing, By Content, By End Users, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

