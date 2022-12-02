Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts Demarcus Ware, Emmitt Smith, Tony Romo

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Officials at the Invited Celebrity Classic today announced that Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will return as presenting sponsor of the tournament at Las Colinas Country Club on April 21-23, 2023. The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts returns with a star-studded field of celebrity golfers competing alongside top PGA TOUR Champions players and support of partners like Choctaw Casinos & Resorts will help create an incredible atmosphere while ultimately generating impact back to the greater Dallas-Ft. Worth community through economic impact and charitable donations.

“We are building a new tradition in Dallas-Ft. Worth as the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts brings the worlds of entertainment, sports and golf together in a fun, relaxed and entertaining atmosphere,” said Invited CEO, David Pillsbury. “Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is well-known as a leader in hospitality as well as the work they do in giving back through their charitable efforts which will only help grow and enhance the tournament in its second year.”

“Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is proud to sponsor and support complimentary general admission tickets for fans in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area for the Invited Celebrity Classic on Sunday, April 23,” says Janie Dillard, Senior Executive Officer of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. “This is the second year we’ve partnered with the Celebrity Classic tournament, and our partnership has continued to grow and evolve with a shared culture of respect, innovation, and entertainment. We are looking forward to another must-see PGA Tour Champions event.”

The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos will feature 78 PGA TOUR Champions professionals and 40 of the top stars from the worlds of sports and entertainment. The PGA TOUR Champions professionals will play 54 holes of stroke play for a purse of $2 million, along with the celebrities in a separate $500,000 competition utilizing a modified Stableford scoring format.

At the 2023 tournament, fans can once again expect the type of high-end hospitality and entertainment experiences that are synonymous with these two brands.

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts are owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 200,000 tribal members and 10,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts features a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma.

Choctaw Nation generates revenue to accelerate the success of the tribe. The strong, sovereign tribal government is an economic engine that provided nearly $2.5 billion in economic impact in the state of Oklahoma in 2019. From jobs and roads to emergency services and education, Choctaw Nation contributes in numerous ways that benefit all tribal and non-tribal members in the communities where they live, work and raise their families.

The Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos will benefit two children’s non-profit organizations, Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. The Momentous Institute is a North Texas nonprofit dedicated to building and repairing social and emotional health so that all children can achieve their full potential, while First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth are committed to “Building Game Changers” by empowering kids and teens through the game of golf.

For more information about the Invited Celebrity Classic presented by Choctaw Resorts & Casinos, visit https://www.invitedcelebrityclassic.com.

About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 208,000 tribal members and 12,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include Durant, Grant, Pocola, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, Stigler and Stringtown. The Choctaw Casino & Resort-Durant underwent a $500 million expansion in August 2021 that added 1,000 more rooms and created 1,000 new jobs. In addition to the increased room capacity, the new Sky Tower also features an expanded non-smoking gaming floor and fresh amenities such as new pools, parking garage, retail space, entertainment options and dining venues. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com .

About Invited (formerly ClubCorp)

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based Invited has operated with the mission of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city, and stadium clubs in North America, Invited is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions, and memorable moments for its more than 400,000 members. The company’s mission is supported by 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 29 states, and seven BigShots Golf locations. Invited creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, workspaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis and pickleball facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers, and pioneering programming.

Marquee Invited properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (Houston, Texas); and The Metropolitan Club (Chicago, Illinois).

