ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChoiceCash Title Loans is proud to announce expansion into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana. As of 2021, qualified residents of these Midwestern and Western areas of the United States now have the ability to utilize the equity in their vehicles via a ChoiceCash Title Loan, serviced by LoanMart.

Regarding the expansion, Rainer Walk, SVP Corporate Development at LoanMart says, “Offering service in Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana has been a goal of ours. It’s great to see that goal come to fruition after everybody’s hard work.”

Last month, ChoiceCash Title Loans announced service availability in Wisconsin and Virginia. Previously, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington were the only areas that offered the ChoiceCash Title Loan product.

Residents looking for title loans in Nebraska , title loans in Arkansas , or title loans in Montana need several pieces of documentation to be considered for approval. Generally, those documents are a government-issued photo ID, proof of residence, proof of income, a qualifying vehicle title, and several photos of the vehicle.

For additional information, residents may call 855-914-2945.

LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah chartered bank located in Provo, UT, Member FDIC. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank’s credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral. Customers need to demonstrate ability to repay the loan. Not all applicants are approved. Application process could take five (5) minutes to complete. Upon completion, a conditional approval may be given pending review of documentation. Funding time is based on the time from final approval following receipt and review of all required documents and signing, prior to 5 PM PST on a business day.