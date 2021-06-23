Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana

ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

ChoiceCash Title Loans, Serviced by LoanMart, Expand into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChoiceCash Title Loans is proud to announce expansion into Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana. As of 2021, qualified residents of these Midwestern and Western areas of the United States now have the ability to utilize the equity in their vehicles via a ChoiceCash Title Loan, serviced by LoanMart.

Regarding the expansion, Rainer Walk, SVP Corporate Development at LoanMart says, “Offering service in Nebraska, Arkansas, and Montana has been a goal of ours. It’s great to see that goal come to fruition after everybody’s hard work.”

Last month, ChoiceCash Title Loans announced service availability in Wisconsin and Virginia. Previously, California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington were the only areas that offered the ChoiceCash Title Loan product.

Residents looking for title loans in Nebraska, title loans in Arkansas, or title loans in Montana need several pieces of documentation to be considered for approval. Generally, those documents are a government-issued photo ID, proof of residence, proof of income, a qualifying vehicle title, and several photos of the vehicle.

For additional information, residents may call 855-914-2945.

LoanMart is a marketer and servicer for ChoiceCash Title Loans made by Capital Community Bank, a Utah chartered bank located in Provo, UT, Member FDIC. All loan applications are subject to meeting Capital Community Bank’s credit criteria, which include providing acceptable property as collateral. Customers need to demonstrate ability to repay the loan. Not all applicants are approved. Application process could take five (5) minutes to complete. Upon completion, a conditional approval may be given pending review of documentation. Funding time is based on the time from final approval following receipt and review of all required documents and signing, prior to 5 PM PST on a business day.

CONTACT: Contact:
Stephanie Segura
855-914-2945
[email protected]
http://www.choicecash.com/

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.