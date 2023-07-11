Choir also unveils Choir Practice™, a speaker and media training platform for Voices™ experts; Welcomes Wealthspire Advisors and others as the first Voices Enterprise partners to provide Choir Practice™ to their employees and affiliates.

San Francisco, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Choir, a tech platform created to increase the diversity of experts featured across media and conferences, today launches Voices Search™ out of beta to include underrepresented experts from the business, finance, and technology industries.

Designed as a simple and intuitive search tool for journalists, conference planners, and corporate marketers, Voices Search™ enables users to search and filter through hundreds of detailed professional profiles that exclusively showcase people of color, women, and/or non-binary professionals with wide-ranging expertise.

Voices Search™ users can discover new-to-them contacts (called “Voices”) with relevant experience and knowledge of specific subject matter. Users search by topic, and as needed, can also filter by race, ethnicity, gender, and other personal identifiers such as members of the LGBTQIA+ community, veterans, or first-generation U.S. citizens. Then, the user submits a request form which is instantly delivered to the Voice’s email inbox, making it quick and easy to get in touch. (Click Here to watch Voices Search™ in action.)

“There has never been an expert sourcing platform at this scale that prioritizes race, gender, and other diversity metrics like Voices Search™ does,” said co-founder of Choir, Liv Gagnon. “Readers, subscribers, and conference attendees are demanding news articles and conference lineups that reflect the world we live in, and brilliant experts with diverse perspectives are out there – their stories are waiting to be told. Now with Voices Search™, journalists and conference organizers can look outside their own personal networks to find relevant experts and leaders.”

Choir launched the beta version of Voices Search™ in Fall 2022, with the financial services industry as its test group. About 500 experts signed up in beta, resulting in connections with journalists at publications including New York Times, CNBC, Buzzfeed, Financial Planning, and Nerdwallet to name a few, as well as many speaker requests from financial industry event planners.

Journalists have free access to Voices Search™ to connect with expert sources. Conference organizers, as well as corporate marketing teams, can access Voices Search for $2,500 for 3 months of access, or $7,500 per year. Learn more and sign up at hellochoir.com/voices-search.

In addition to launching Voices Search™, Choir is excited to announce the launch of Choir Practice™, available to all Voices as a subscription add-on to their profile listings.

Choir Practice™ is a community-style learning platform designed specifically for professionals in finance, business, and tech who have historically been underpaid and overlooked. Videos, workbooks, email templates, and other tools are updated monthly and cover a wide range of topics across Media Training, Speaker Training, and Personal Branding. Voices who subscribe to Choir Practice™ also have access to live training webinars hosted by Choir co-founders and well-renowned guest coaches.

Choir is committed to keeping the costs for profile listing and Choir Practice accessible and affordable. To learn more and view pricing, visit hellochoir.com/voices-experts.

Memberships are also available at the enterprise level for organizations seeking to further support their public commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Voices™ Enterprise partners can offer Voices Search™ profile listings and Choir Practice membership for their employees and/or affiliates who are people of color, women, and non-binary. This includes first-mover Wealthspire Advisors, a New York City-based, nationwide independent registered investment advisory firm and subsidiary company of NFP Corp. The full list of Voices Enterprise™ corporate partners can be found here.

To ask about Voices Enterprise for your organization, visit hellochoir.com/voices-enterprise.

About Choir

Choir, LLC (“Choir”) is a conference diversity certification and diversity-tech platform focused on amplifying the voices of professionals who are women, non-binary people, and people of color in predominately white, male-dominated industries. Creator of the Choir Certification™, Choir Score™, and Voices™, the company aims to make conferences and business media more representative of the U.S. population using proprietary data and benchmarking tools, as well as Voices, the platform that connects experts with journalists and conference organizers. Choir is based in San Francisco and Los Angeles.

