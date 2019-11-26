Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chooch AI Included in Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” Report by Independent Research Firm

Chooch AI Included in Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” Report by Independent Research Firm

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chooch AI – http://chooch.ai – known for its robust computer vision technology, today announced that it has been recognized in “The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” report.

Faster and more accurate than human vision, Chooch AI is the only complete computer vision solution that can radically increase productivity for enterprise customers out of the box. In the cloud and on the edge, in microscopes and satellites, in imaging systems and on the web and beyond, Chooch Visual AI transcends industries, from energy to healthcare, agriculture to museums, security to media, Chooch AI can be used anywhere you envision.

By uploading tagged images to a Chooch machine learning model, the system generates a network of interconnected neural networks. Chooch can then recognize features in images and videos it receives from image sources. This allows Chooch AI to perform a myriad of computer vision tasks with high speed and accuracy.

Please download the app created to demonstrate the technology at http://Chooch.AI/demo

For more information please contact [email protected]

Chooch AI provides visual AI for a wide variety of industries: the media, e-commerce, security, healthcare, among others. Chooch performs object recognition and facial recognition by matching data in its neural network perception library which is acquired with machine learning. Its API is compatible with a photo or video content from any source such as live streams, apps, web, robots, or drones. Chooch provides a full suite of computer vision services, from data to predictions. To learn more, please visit Chooch.

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.