Chooch AI Included in Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” Report by Independent Research Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chooch AI – http://chooch.ai – known for its robust computer vision technology, today announced that it has been recognized in “The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019” report.

Faster and more accurate than human vision, Chooch AI is the only complete computer vision solution that can radically increase productivity for enterprise customers out of the box. In the cloud and on the edge, in microscopes and satellites, in imaging systems and on the web and beyond, Chooch Visual AI transcends industries, from energy to healthcare, agriculture to museums, security to media, Chooch AI can be used anywhere you envision.

By uploading tagged images to a Chooch machine learning model, the system generates a network of interconnected neural networks. Chooch can then recognize features in images and videos it receives from image sources. This allows Chooch AI to perform a myriad of computer vision tasks with high speed and accuracy.

