Choosing the Right Kind of Pavers for Your Project Los Angeles Paver Expert Reports

angelus-estate-cobble-1-by Eminent Pavers LA Southern California Paving Stone Contractor explains how to choose basic paver patterns and finishing and offers suggestions as to which types of pavers are suited to which kinds of projects.

Los Angele, Ca, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The combinations of patterns and finishes that you can choose from when selecting paving stones is endless. Pavers, or paving stones, are exterior materials that are used to make driveways, patios, paths, garden beds, pool decks, and more. In this guide, we explain the basic pattern and finishing options you have to choose from, as well as offering suggestions as to which types of pavers are suited to which kinds of projects.

Why Should You Choose Paving Stones?

Firstly, let’s look at why pavers are the best choice for outdoor renovation and addition projects. With the variety of materials and installation, pavers aren’t the only option. You can also choose concrete, flagstone, and asphalt, among others, but choosing paving stones from a reputable Southern California pavers installation service has multiple advantages.

Beautiful appearance. Due to the wide variety of colors, patterns, finishes, and shapes available, pavers have the aesthetic advantage over concrete and asphalt.

Customization. With pavers, you can choose the perfect option to exactly match and complement other aspects of your outdoor space.

Maintenance. Pavers are significantly more durable and easier to maintain than flagstone and concrete. Because it’s a natural material, flagstone is delicate and difficult to find a match for a replacement, while concrete has to be replaced in entire slabs when damaged.

Value. When installed with expert care and knowledge by a highly reviewed Los Angeles area paving company, pavers provide a high return on investment. In addition to being durable and low on maintenance costs, pavers add to curb appeal, and therefore to the overall value of your home.

Read on to find out the most popular paving patterns and finishes and the projects they’re perfect for, as per expert recommendations, or read the full article here for details.

Types of Pavers Patterns

Ashlar pavers, which are perfect for pool decks and driveways.

Basketweave pavers, which are perfect for patios, driveways, and entryways.

Circular pavers, which are perfect for driveways and patios.

Herringbone pavers, which are perfect for walkways and driveways.

‘I’ pattern pavers, which are perfect for walkways and open spaces.

Running bond pavers, which are perfect for pathways, and small areas that you want to make look bigger.

Types of Pavers Finishes

Elegant and sophisticated beveled paving stone finishing, which is perfect for garden areas and pool decks

Versatile and rugged flat top, or smooth, paving stone finishing, which is used in older buildings and historic locations such as Chicago. This finish is perfect for driveways.

Natural-looking textured paving stone finishing, which can be used for both rustic and modern chic aesthetics, and is perfect for patios.

Rustic and natural tumbled paving stone finishing can be applied to just about any paver of your choice to make them look weathered, mimicking the appearance of cobblestone. This finish is perfect for pathways, outdoor fireplaces, or anywhere in need of rustic charm.

Find the Right Type of Pavers for Your Project

If you’re looking to find the right kind of pavers to perfect your Southern California patio, pool deck, driveway, outdoor fire pit, garden planters, or other outdoor projects, consult a Los Angeles-area paving professional with experience installing a wide range of pavers for different projects.

Specializing in the design and installation of high-quality pavers, Eminent Pavers is an award-winning, fairly priced, small family-owned Southern California Paving Stone Contractor serving the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and Ventura areas. Get a free design consultation for your paving transformation today.

