Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Birmingham-based security provider expands with third acquisition in 12 months

Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chorus SmartSecure, a local security and smart home technology provider, announced today the acquisition of two Birmingham-area security companies, making it one of the fastest-growing security providers in the Southeast.

OnGuard Security and Gem Alarm Systems, both of Birmingham, were acquired in November. Rob Hardman, president of Chorus SmartSecure said, “We are excited for how these two moves help us grow our footprint in metro Birmingham and propel Chorus toward our strategic goal to become the preferred provider of security services in our markets.” Hardman added, “Jon Hinds (of OnGuard Security) and Jeff Milam (of Gem Alarm Systems) have both built outstanding businesses that serve their customers extremely well. We’re honored to continue the great work they started.”

OnGuard president Jon Hinds said, “When it’s time to sell your business, you never think you’ll be able to find a company that shares your values  perfectly, but that’s exactly what we found with the team at Chorus.” Gem Alarm Systems founder Jeff Milam noted, “It’s hard to let go after 47 years, but I believe Chorus is the best fit for our customers for the next 50 years.”

These acquisitions make the third in less than 12 months for Chorus, who acquired Southeast Alarm in December of 2020. In addition to providing security and home automation in the Birmingham market, Chorus has expanded in recent months to serve both Auburn, Alabama, and Panama City, Florida. This rapid growth has been fueled by its capital partner Key 7 Investment Company. Steven Splawn, CEO of Key 7 said, “Rob and his team are rapidly building a world-class organization that is poised for significant growth while creating lasting value for its customers.”

###

About Chorus:
Chorus SmartSecure is a Birmingham-based security and smart home technology company that believes in delivering world-class service to every  customer, every time. Its mission is to become the leading provider of security and smart home technology across the Southeast. Chorus is also an exclusive partner of Alabama Power Company and its Smart Neighborhood Builder Program. Find out more at callchorus.com.

For press inquiries, please contact:
Mark Ervin
mark.ervin@key7ms.com

Related Images

Image 1: Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

Birmingham-based security provider expands with third acquisition in 12 months

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Chorus Secures Two Strategic Acquisitions

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.