Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Returns to Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast with Everett Jolly to Discuss New Products and Company Evolution

Lexaria Biosciences is a biotech company focused on research and development. Recently the Company invented a patented, new drug delivery technology platform. “What that means is we can take various different substances – we don’t particularly care if it is a cannabinoid, a nonsteroidal anti-Inflammatory drug, a vitamin or even something like nicotine – to us they are all very similar,” said Bunka. “All of those active ingredients we are able to process with our technology.

“This new product is very complex,” said Jolly. “Why is important to process all these different ingredients through your technology?”

“We are able to defeat the body’s sensory mechanisms to smell or taste it or detect those ingredients and we are able to sneak them into your bloodstream more effectively than they would otherwise get there. Our processed drugs reach the bloodstream at an increased rate between 300% and 500%.”

In the last 18-months, the really big permanent or semi-permanent valuation changes in our company have come with new intellectual property; new patent awards and new studies we do. Our dedication to consumer products, which has been very successful, continues to be a bright spot for us. However, currently 75% to 80% of our revenue is coming from technology licensing – a model in which we have just graduated from the demonstration phase – which we expect to drive revenue.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria’s technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: that any additional patent protection will be realized or that patent achievements will deliver material results. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company’s needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance the Company will be capable of developing, marketing, licensing, or selling edible products containing cannabinoids or any other active ingredient, or that the Biolog license agreement will successfully produce benefits to the Company. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, business venture, technology licensing pursuit, patent application or allowance, consumer study, or any initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

