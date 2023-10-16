ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Employbridge, the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, today announced that Chris Campbell, a seasoned software product leader with more than two decades of experience developing and scaling disruptive technologies, has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. This is the latest tech-driven investment from Employbridge as it continues its ambitious digital transformation journey, centering on rolling out its supply chain-oriented platform for flexible workforce management, Employbridge powered by Bluecrew, across its biggest operational geographies. Employbridge, whose acquisitions over the past two years include Bluecrew and HireDynamics, generated $3.9 billion in revenue in 2022.

In his new role, Campbell will focus on setting into motion meaningful changes for clients and talent – facilitated by software – starting with advancing the efficiency and scale of Employbridge’s Bluecrew platform to act as a catalyst for clients and talent to achieve their respective goals. For clients, this means frictionless deployment of a high-quality workforce, complemented by thoughtful human expertise and unparalleled service levels. For talent, it means connecting people with ideal opportunities and developing their skills to help them grow their careers with Employbridge’s continued support.

Employbridge and the people it serves are keenly aware of the tectonic shifts shaping the workforce solutions landscape – from ubiquitous digitization to the rise in demand for flexible work models. Committed to building the bridge between digital technology and human trust, the company is rolling out a feature-rich self-service solution – Employbridge powered by Bluecrew – while capitalizing on the local market expertise, segment proficiency, and scalability of its established, entrenched, and extensive branch network. With credibility and deep knowledge across the entirety of the supply chain labor force and resulting customer needs, Employbridge has the advantage of not only organically evolving its extensible platform to drive growth, but also leveraging 30+ years of experience providing top-quality service and partnership to complex organizations, culminating in market-leading net retention.

Campbell was most recently the Chief Product Officer at Workhuman, where he was the driving force behind numerous divisions, including product, engineering, design, data science, and AI. Under his leadership, the company made significant strides in product adoption through organization design investments to improve agility and a focus on platform engagement, which ultimately had dramatic benefits for Workhuman’s global enterprise customers and user base of over 10 million worldwide. Before Workhuman, Chris was the head of product and technology at Angi. During his time there, he amalgamated three subsidiary products and transformed Angie’s List, a company facing a decline, into Angi in 2021 – ushering in its first YoY revenue growth in five years and positioning the company for a new era of market dominance. At edo Interactive, a venture-backed startup, Chris’s leadership was instrumental in scaling the company’s network, introducing the platform in multiple countries, and ensuring exponential revenue growth, culminating in a favorable exit.

Campbell’s arrival is the most recent example of Employbridge’s increasing impact on the staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. Last week, Employbridge announced that Chief Experience Officer Joanie Bily had been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the American Staffing Association, the education and advocacy voice of the staffing industry. Campbell is also the second recent addition to the executive team, with Bill Ravenscroft, formerly the President of Advantis Global and Chief Sales Officer at Adecco U.S., having joined the company in March as Chief Revenue Officer.

“I came to Employbridge for one reason,” said Chris Campbell. “To partner with an incredibly talented team to transform the staffing industry. We have an unprecedented opportunity to define something for this market that hasn’t previously been defined – that intersection between quality, trust, and efficiency to broaden the impact we make on people’s lives. This isn’t about incremental improvements to an already strong platform – this is about writing the vision of what staffing, and true partnership between ourselves, our talent, and our clients, could look like. And what a genuine focus on the concept of service – and serving our workforce – could mean on an ambitious scale.”

“Chris is a highly experienced leader with deep-rooted expertise in guiding software product development from ideation to fruition,” said Billy Milam, Chief Executive Officer of Employbridge. “He’s also a great believer in the power of people to bring transformational ideas to life, with a wealth of experience in designing digital platforms and a people-driven ethos around building teams and orchestrating strategy. At Employbridge we adamantly refuse to be ordinary at anything – we’re stacking the deck with the very best leaders in software and staffing to infuse a transformative mindset across the business that helps us truly unlock the potential in everyone we serve.”

For more information on the Employbridge powered by Bluecrew platform please visit this site.

About Employbridge

Employbridge is the largest industrial staffing firm in the United States. Combining the advantages of national scale and local expertise with the speed and efficiency of its Bluecrew digital platform, the company puts more than 440,000 associates to work annually across a network of approximately 400 offices in 48 states. In 2022, Employbridge served 17,000 customers across the supply chain ecosystem in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and energy. In addition to authoring the largest survey of U.S. hourly workers for almost twenty years, The Voice of the American Workforce, Employbridge is helping close the supply chain skills gap by providing career training to 20,000 associates through its Better WorkLife Academy and Life Skills Studio. Employbridge’s family of brands include ResourceMFG, ProLogistix, ProDrivers, Select, RemX, Remedy, Westaff, Decca, Hire Dynamics, and Bluecrew. Employbridge is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, please visit Employbridge.com.

