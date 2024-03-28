Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down an offer to run for president on a “No Labels” ticket on Wednesday.

The No Labels group has struggled to put forward a ticket challenging both former President Trump and President Biden in the 2024 election. The group contacted Christie about a potential run last week after he appeared to leave the door open to a third party run in a public interview.

“I appreciate the encouragement I’ve gotten to pursue a thir

[Read Full story at source]