Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie turned down an offer to run for president on a “No Labels” ticket on Wednesday.
The No Labels group has struggled to put forward a ticket challenging both former President Trump and President Biden in the 2024 election. The group contacted Christie about a potential run last week after he appeared to leave the door open to a third party run in a public interview.
