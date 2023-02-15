Chris-Craft Calypso 32 Legendary boat brand innovates for future of boating with the Launch 25 GTe.

Calypso 32 & Launch 25 GTe Press Conference

Chris-Craft Booth -MB1966

2/15/23- 1:30pm EST

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chris-Craft, a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries and America’s Boatbuilder Since 1874, is giving 2023 Miami International Boat Show attendees the first look at the latest in the company’s fleet with the unveiling of the Calypso 32.

This 32-foot addition to the Calypso model line brings an enticing mix of sophistication, style, and the latest in technology to the water – from the big picture to the tiniest detail. Classic Chris-Craft styling awaits from bow to stern: stainless steel hardware, custom upholstery and finishes, the signature flared bow, and deep V hull.

The Calypso 32 boasts a fully enclosed climate controlled windshield. The patent pending manually-lifted center windshield stows away neatly to provide an unobstructed view when open. The top also features appointments like LED lighting, multi-speaker audio, and a motorized SureShade. This new addition to the Calypso family continues to offer the unique and innovative aft seating area, with seats that can be stowed or pulled out to create different social zones. Backrests easily lift for a more comfortable ride, alongside a fully adjustable port side lounger.

For all the style and comfort outside, the Calypso 32 offers just as much innovation and technology inside. The Seakeeper Ride comes standard aboard the Calypso 32 which eliminates up to 70% of pitch and roll – keeping rocking waves under control, maintaining lines of sight, and easing turns. This new model also simplifies the experience on the water though a custom user interface and large lithium Ion battery bank to power the latest variable speed HVAC systems. The new model will be powered by Mercury’s new V-10 engine with fully electric steering and standard joystick piloting.

Plenty of finishing touches complete the Calypso 32 model’s style and technology – from the perfectly placed wireless charging to the complete connectivity with the integration of the Chris-Craft mobile app. Through the MyChris-Craft app, the Calypso 32 will be the first Chris-Craft to be fully connected to the owner, enabling real-time monitoring of GPS, engine, battery, and bilge data. The MyChris-Craft app will be debuted on the entire Chris-Craft model-line by the model year 2024.

Calypso 32 Specifications:

Length: 32’6″ / 9.89 m

Beam: 10’0″ / 3.05 m

Fuel Capacity: 230 gal / 871 L

Dry Weight: 11,787 lb / 5,346.5 kg

Max Capacity: 14 persons

ABOUT CHRIS-CRAFT

Chris-Craft, America’s boatbuilder Since 1874, leads the industry in craftsmanship and quality which represents the company’s enduring devotion to its proud past. Chris-Craft is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida and has developed the following sterndrive and outboard power boat models for the 2023 Collection: The Launch, Launch GT, Calypso and the Catalina; which range in length from 24 to 35 feet. For more information, please visit: www.chriscraft.com. Chris-Craft is a fully-owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a 65-year old manufacturer of innovative outdoor lifestyle products.

For more information, contact:

Allison Scharnow, Chris-Craft

+1 (941) 358-3737 | allison@chriscraft.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48b8aadc-d6cf-461a-8d85-8e7afd8b379f