Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Chris Dhanraj Joins CLA as Managing Principal of Investments

Chris Dhanraj Joins CLA as Managing Principal of Investments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CLA Wealth Advisors welcomes Chris Dhanraj into the fold, who will serve as the managing principal of investments and help oversee the firm’s investment platform.

“I’m thrilled to join the CLA family,” said Dhanraj. “Together, we’ll continue to enhance the seamless client experience and create opportunities that help clients achieve their goals.”

“I’m thrilled to join the CLA family,” said Dhanraj. “Together, we’ll continue to enhance the seamless client experience and create opportunities that help clients achieve their goals.”

Tampa, FL, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), a national professional services firm, is pleased to announce that Chris Dhanraj has joined the CLA wealth advisory team as the managing principal of investments. As part of CLA’s wealth advisory leadership team, he will help oversee the firm’s investment platform.

“Chris brings investment strategy and platform experience that will make CLA’s wealth advisory practice even stronger,” said Clayton Bland, CLA’s chief wealth advisory officer. “We are excited to add Chris to our national team of wealth advisors to strengthen our fully integrated approach of financial planning, investment, tax, and risk management services.”

CLA is dedicated to creating opportunities for clients while providing a seamless client experience through a goals-based financial planning approach.

“I’m thrilled to join the CLA family,” said Dhanraj. “Together, we’ll continue to enhance the seamless client experience and create opportunities that help clients achieve their goals.”

Dhanraj has over 20 years of financial industry experience. Prior to joining CLA, he was BlackRock’s head of U.S. investment strategy for iShares, leading a team that analyzed markets and macro trends to provide actionable market insights across asset classes using exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Before BlackRock, Dhanraj worked at Citigroup as the head of investment strategy for Citi Private Bank North America and was a member of the global investment committee. In this role, he helped implement asset allocation across public and private markets for private clients and family offices. 

Dhanraj holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of Pennsylvania. He also earned a master’s degree in business from Columbia Business School. In addition, he holds the following securities industry designations: Series 3, 4, 7, 24, 55, 63, and 65. 

Dhanraj is an advocate for environmental conservation and diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. He is a board member of the Student Conservation Association (SCA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to build the next generation of conservation leaders. He also serves as an adjunct professor of finance at Fairfield University. 

About CLA

CLA exists to create opportunities for our clients, our people, and our communities through industry-focused wealth advisory, outsourcing, audit, tax, and consulting services. With more than 6,200 people, 120 U.S. locations and a global affiliation, we promise to know you and help you. For more information, visit CLAconnect.com. Investment advisory services are offered through CliftonLarsonAllen Wealth Advisors, LLC, an SEC-registered investment advisor.

Attachment

  • Chris Dhanraj-CLA 
CONTACT: Jackie Kruger
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP)
612-376-4623
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.