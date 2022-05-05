Chris Henry Joins Bank OZK as Managing Director, Trust and Wealth Services

Breaking News
Chris Henry, Bank OZK

Managing Director, Trust and Wealth Services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) has hired Chris Henry as Managing Director, Trust and Wealth Group. Chris will be charged with leading and growing Bank OZK’s services in Trust and Wealth Management including Estate Planning, Administration and Settlement.

“Chris has a passion for making personal finance approachable and understandable,” said Cindy Wolfe, Chief Banking Officer. “His values of honesty, transparency and mutual respect align with our core values as a company.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Bank OZK’s Trust & Wealth group,” said Chris Henry. “The team is well known for its forward-thinking, innovative solutions and its ability to deliver comprehensive services tailored to individuals and families across the bank’s footprint. Our fiduciary duty is in Bank OZK’s DNA and allows us to put our clients first in everything we do.”

Prior to joining Bank OZK, Chris served as SVP, Managing Director for First Bank and Trust Company’s Trust & Wealth Management division and as a Private Wealth Advisor with Bank of America Private Bank and SunTrust Private Wealth Management. Chris has over a decade of experience building and leading high-performance teams.

Chris is a graduate of Virginia Tech and holds the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designations.  

ABOUT BANK OZK
Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had over $26.56 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811. Member FDIC.

Media Contact:   Candace Graham, EVP, Director Corporate Communications 501-320-4165

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e823875c-e48f-44bd-8832-3ea61ff495b2

 

