Mr. Marek is among 157 individuals who earned commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mr. Chris Marek, CCIM, Managing Director/Broker in Charge/Senior Advisor, SVN Peace & Company, Myrtle Beach, SC, recently received the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from CCIM Institute. The designation was awarded during this year’s fall CCIM Comprehensive Exam testing session, which was held in Chicago.

Marek was among the 157 commercial real estate professionals who earned the designation by passing the CCIM Institute’s comprehensive examination, the capstone element in the designation process. This new group of CCIM designees hails from 40 U.S. states, Canada, and Guam.

“For those who earn the CCIM designation, like this newest crop of designees, it is a career-defining moment,” says Leslie G. Callahan III, CCIM, 2022 global president of CCIM Institute. “CCIM designees have remained synonymous with the most advanced commercial real estate investment specialists for more than half a century, with good reason. Individuals and corporate clients rely on CCIMs to minimize risk, maximize ROI, and optimize real estate value.”

Marek lauds the CCIM institute for providing “the foundation for intelligent decision-making through in-depth strategic analysis.” He shares that the designation demonstrates “that you take your career as a commercial real estate broker seriously and that you are willing to spend the time, energy, and money it takes to become their best advisor on the acquisition, leasing, and disposition of their commercial portfolios.”

To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study-driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.

Before building a career in real estate, Marek served as an executive officer of the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. After a successful entry into real estate with Century 21 and Weichert Realty in San Diego, California, Marek brought his entrepreneurial and investing experience to the new SVN franchise in South Carolina. He has recently been honored as Realtor of Distinction for achieving the top 10% of agent sales for 2021, an award he previously earned in 2018 and 2019. Marek was also presented with the Commercial Agent of the Year by Berkshire Hathaway in 2018 and 2019.

About SVN Peace

SVN Peace & Company is a nationally-linked brokerage and leasing services company with a primary market area focus on Eastern South Carolina. Our team of professionals includes seasoned industry veterans and experienced property advisors. Having completed transactions in virtually every product type, we deliver a comprehensive yet personal approach to industrial and commercial real estate with our core services of Landlord, Tenant, Seller & Buyer Representation.

SVN Peace & Company is unique in its breadth and structure. With affiliated SVN offices throughout the United States and abroad, SVN Peace & Company offers clients the breadth of exposure they would experience with the biggest corporate firms but with the nimbleness that comes from being independently owned.

Other real estate firms talk about cooperation with brokers and principals, but we live it. SVN Peace & Company presents all listings to a national and international platform of buyers and buyer’s brokers immediately upon securing a listing. Properties are not “shopped” internally or pocketed within the firm. Our platform of cooperation is unique and draws buyers and their representatives to our product.

Contact Information:

Chris Marek

Managing Director / Broker in Charge/ Senior Advisor

chris.marek@svn.com

843-922-2229

