Chris Piehota Chris Piehota Joins ARA as Principal Director, Technical Initiatives

Albuquerque, NM, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) is pleased to announce it has appointed Chris Piehota, Ph.D., as its Principal Director of Technical Initiatives for ARA’s growing national security enterprise.

In his role at ARA, Piehota will leverage his background and experience within the law enforcement and national security communities, along with ARA’s extensive security capabilities, to introduce technical solutions and services to federal, state, and local law enforcement, security, and public safety agencies. Piehota will serve as a technical and business development lead for ARA across law enforcement, counterterrorism, intelligence, security, and technology operations across a host of governmental and private sector organizations.

“Chris Piehota’s extensive experience and background in innovative national security efforts closely aligns with ARA’s initiative to position itself as a leader at the forefront of identifying and mitigating threats to the U.S. and its people.” said ARA Sector Manager Bill Vavrik. “Chris will serve as a vital asset in ARA’s efforts to help our customers address current homeland security demands and prepare for complex, multidimensional domestic and global threats of the future.”

Piehota brings extensive public and private sector experience in complex law enforcement and national security programs, technological development initiatives, and organizational transformation initiatives. He has served as Chief of FBI Science and Technology programs and as a senior program manager for cross-functional, multi-disciplinary teams that designed, developed, and deployed technical solutions to combat national security threat and crime problems.

ARA has a proud history of helping government agencies innovate to protect and defend U.S. interests. For more information about ARA capabilities, visit www.ara.com.

About ARA

ARA was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer scientific and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment