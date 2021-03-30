Chris Slee Joins IncludeHealth as Chief Technology Officer

Breaking News
Cincinnati, OHIO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IncludeHealth, a leader in musculoskeletal care and training, announced today that Chris Slee has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Slee joins IncludeHealth’s executive team after spending more than five years as a consultant and advisor to the company, lending his software and product development expertise. Most recently, Slee was principal at Allen, William & Hughes, Co. He will be the first CTO in this role at IncludeHealth since its founding. 

“I believe in the IncludeHealth mission, and have for years — the cutting edge technology we’re working on, forming partnerships and driving the musculoskeletal space forward — it’s incredible,” said Chris Slee, CTO at IncludeHealth. “The progression from hardware to an IoT sensor platform then on to real-time machine learning and AI — I am so proud to be a part of what is ahead at this company.”

Slee comes to IncludeHealth after more than 25 years as a principal and Chief Product Officer with Allen, Williams & Hughes, Co, where he oversaw the formulation and execution of product strategy, and the transformation of numerous early stage product ideas to commercially complete products in the market. 

At IncludeHealth, Slee will continue his focus on building a world-class team and musculoskeletal platform that pushes the boundaries on delivering next-generation in clinic, and remote care.

“We have been waiting for the right to time to officially bring Chris aboard, and now the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” said Ryan Eder, founder and CEO of IncludeHealth. “He is an asset to our company, and we believe our technology will truly evolve under his purview as we enter the next chapter of IncludeHealth’s evolution and growth.”

ABOUT INCLUDEHEALTH

IncludeHealth is an Ohio-based digital health & performance company delivering next-generation musculoskeletal care and training. The IncludePlatform pairs HIPAA-compliant cloud software with connected sensors and movement correction technology to quantify and qualify human performance. This unique pairing provides breakthrough capabilities to digitize delivery and lower the barriers to care. IncludeHealth’s technology has been recognized with 28 international innovation and health awards, and is utilized in orthopedics, neuroscience, pediatric care, senior care, government, and general wellness. To learn more, visit includehealth.com and connect via Twitter (@includehealth) or LinkedIn (IncludeHealth, Inc.).

