Indianapolis, Indiana, May 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christel House is partnering with four Indianapolis high schools – Lawrence Central High School, Lawrence North High School, Irvington Preparatory Academy, and Herron-Riverside High School, to create the Christel House College & Careers Collaboration. The new partnership will provide career coaching and support at the four schools for up to five years after high school graduation. “For 18 years, Christel House’s College & Careers program has guided our students to successful careers after graduation,” said Bart Peterson, President and CEO, Christel House International. “We’re excited to increase the impact of our globally successful program in Indianapolis.” This collaboration is the first time Christel House has offered this program outside its own schools.

Christel House career coaches build relationships and provide guidance during high school, supporting students into young adulthood. Each high school student in the new collaboration program receives personalized coaching, and participants also have access to a Graduate Assistance Fund after high school. The program’s career coaching supports all post-secondary options for youth including college, certifications, and direct-to-work options. Participating high schools were selected through an extensive review process. To date, funding for the collaboration is provided by Christel House International and other community partners. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has awarded a grant for the collaboration as part of its Intermediary Capacity Building initiative.

Data from the state of Indiana shows that high school graduates from Christel House Indianapolis have higher median incomes five years after graduation than all but one other public Indianapolis high school – and have the highest earnings among Marion County high schools serving a high percentage of students from low-income backgrounds. Globally, 95% of recent Christel House graduates are employed or in school. The vast majority are employed and have a third of the unemployment rate of peers. Additionally, 72% are earning more than comparable adults from their neighborhoods. This is particularly striking given that Christel House serves over 6,300 underserved students experiencing some of the most severe poverty in diverse educational contexts across the globe.

The program will launch with the 2024/2025 school year. According to Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township superintendent, Dr. Shawn A. Smith, “While we know the value of comprehensive programming that supports students beyond high school, secondary schools are not equipped to provide that additional support. This strategic collaboration will help to bridge the gap between education and the real world, supporting students with additional skills and experiences to help them flourish in their chosen path.”

“What we are most excited about with this partnership is the opportunity it presents to further deliver on our mission to prepare students to be world-class citizens,” said Katie Dorsey, Vice President, Academic Affairs, Herron Classical Schools. “We are committed to helping students successfully matriculate to their chosen post-secondary plans, and we look forward to learning from and implementing the proven model from Christel House International to make sure our students have the support they need to thrive.”

“For many years, Irvington Preparatory Academy has recognized the need to support our students beyond graduation, but as we all know, when you’re focused on the day-to-day task of educating the students who are in your building, it can be a challenge to find the time and manpower to dedicate to students who have left your doors post-graduation,” said Deanna Dehner, Chief Academic Officer, Irvington Preparatory Academy. “So, when the opportunity came along to partner with our colleagues at Christel House to work side-by-side with them in implementing a support program for our graduates, we knew this was just the endeavor we had been looking for.”

About Christel House International

Christel House helps children experiencing poverty around the world realize their full potential. Christel House starts with a strong K-12 academic curriculum and adds character and leadership development programming to instill independence, integrity, and social responsibility. Since Christel House’s founding, 20,850 students have been served at nine schools around the world in India, Jamaica, Mexico, South Africa, and USA. More than a school, Christel House was established in 1998 by Founder Christel DeHaan. 95% of graduates find employment or pursue post-secondary education after graduation. Within five years of high school graduation, 69% of graduates secure high-quality early-career jobs, and 63% earn a post-secondary degree. Overall, 72% of graduates demonstrate upward mobility when compared to similar peers in their neighborhoods. 100% of donations to Christel House International support programs and services for students. Overhead and fundraising costs are funded by the Founder’s bequest. For more information, please visit www.christelhouse.org and follow us on social media: Facebook; LinkedIn; Instagram; and X.

