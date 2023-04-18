Christ the King Chapel Dedication Interior The Christ the King Chapel was dedicated on April15th, 2023. The chapel was filled with alumni priests, faculty, staff, and generous benefactors who made the chapel a reality.

Front Royal, Virginia, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christendom College’s new Christ the King Chapel was dedicated by Bishop Michael Burbidge of the Diocese of Arlington on Saturday, April 15, with Cardinal Francis Arinze in attendance. The chapel — which seats 544 people — was filled with alumni priests, faculty, staff, and the hundreds of generous benefactors who made the chapel a reality, resulting in a beautiful space that will raise the hearts and minds of all who enter to God.

Christendom currently has over 500 students, with a growing enrollment necessitating the construction project to replace the college’s existing chapel. The new chapel, which features a 116-foot crossing tower that is visible from Interstate 66, is much larger and grander than its predecessor, with the building designed by architectural firm O’Brien & Keene.

Christendom first publicly began fundraising for the new chapel in 2016, launching the multimillion dollar A Call to Greatness campaign — the most ambitious financial campaign in the history of the college. Christendom raised money for the college’s endowment fund, annual fund, and for the chapel, completing the campaign in 2018. Led by the college’s Vice President for Operations and Planning Mike Foeckler and Chapel Project Manager Pat Haggerty, the college broke ground on the new chapel in 2019. Construction continued over the next four years, with Hoar Construction serving as the General Contractor for the project.

Inspired by the Gothic cathedrals of Europe, the chapel features beautiful interior work from several alumni artisans; a 2,850-pipe organ designed, installed, and voiced by Kegg Pipe Organ Builders; a restored High Altar and four side shrines by Rugo Stone; 12 bells from McShane Bell Company that reside in the chapel’s twin bell towers; and stained-glass windows from Beyer Studio. The Piazza of Christ the King sits outside the chapel, which will serve as a place of community and Catholic culture.

The weekend began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of the chapel on Friday, April 14, attended by Senator Rick Santorum, members of the Front Royal Board of Supervisors and Town Council, and others. Senator Santorum, who served on the college’s 45th Anniversary Honorary Committee, delivered remarks before the ribbon-cutting, speaking to the importance of well-educated and virtuous leaders and the contribution of Christendom alumni to the common good.

“Christendom stands in my mind as a gem — inculcating virtue into young people and teaching them what the good life and a happy life really is all about: a life oriented toward the true, the good and the beautiful, and oriented thereby to God,” said Santorum. “This chapel is the lampstand that’s showing the light of Christendom to this valley, to the people driving by, and for others who will see and hear about this institution, because of the beauty and wonder and spectacular-ness of this chapel.”

College President Dr. Timothy O’Donnell delivered remarks to close the ceremony, looking back to the roots of the college and towards the future impact of the chapel on Christendom and on the entire Virginia community.

“It’s by going back to our roots and our foundation that we can find the way forward now for our country, for our society,” said O’Donnell. “It’s my hope that each person who enters the chapel will encounter Christ. I hope that all who enter this college chapel will feel the richness of our common patrimony that we have as human beings and as Christians and recognize the incredible heritage that is ours.”

On Saturday, during the Mass of Dedication, Bishop Burbidge congratulated the college community and its many benefactors on this beautiful accomplishment.

“We rejoice in this magnificent day that the Lord has given to us,” said Bishop Burbidge. “We rejoice as we celebrate the 45th anniversary of Christendom College, a treasure within the Diocese of Arlington, and indeed a precious gift to the entire Church. I express sincere congratulations and deep appreciation to your president, Dr. O’Donnell, and extend my heartfelt gratitude to you, the members and benefactors of this college, who supported this endeavor. Together, with the grace of God, you have built this new Chapel of Christ the King. It is a very proud day for this diocese and this community.”

While the college’s many benefactors, along with faculty and staff, were able to attend the Mass in-person, others around the globe were also able to watch the Mass on EWTN.

