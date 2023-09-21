RICHLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christensen Inc., a leading distributor of fuels, lubricants, and propane across the Western United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Phillips as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Scott brings a wealth of experience from world-class organizations, including the U.S. Marines, Citigroup, Walmart, and Steel Distribution where he has demonstrated his ability as a purpose-driven leader.

With over 20 years of executive financial experience, Scott is highly skilled in governance, financial discipline, and balance sheet optimization. “I’m excited to join a team that already exhibits Fortune 500-caliber talent,” said Phillips. “What drew me to Christensen is not just its strong financial standing, but also its dual commitment to financial and people development. This is a company that understands the value of investing in both.”

Scott succeeds Dan Breen, who has served as CFO for nine years and has been instrumental in Christensen’s expansion and success. “We have seen the company grow, mature, and achieve many milestones, both financially and in terms of people development,” said Breen. “The achievement I am most proud of is the introduction of the ‘Leading with Purpose’ program, which has significantly improved our leadership performance. I am confident that Scott will build on this legacy and guide Christensen to even greater heights.”

With Scott’s forward-thinking approach and Christensen’s robust financial foundation, the company is well-positioned to navigate the complexities of the current economic landscape and seize emerging opportunities. “Effective leadership is about planning for the future while executing in the present,” Scott added. “I’m not here to maintain the status quo; I’m here to help propel Christensen to new summits.”

About Christensen Inc.

Established in 1935, Christensen is a family-owned and operated company headquartered in Richland, Washington. Employing over 500 people across the West and nationwide, the company leverages decades of industry experience and cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the ordering, delivery, and management of fuels, lubricants, and propane.

