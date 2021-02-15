Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Christian Guide Leads to a More Loving and Caring World

Christian Guide Leads to a More Loving and Caring World

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

“Your Intrinsic Value: The Heart of the Father Revealed,” by Jackie McKelvin highlights how we are all God’s children, and our way forward in the world is recognizing each one’s value.

Littleton, Colo., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — When the world finds itself divided, faith is a healing agent that brings God’s children back together. “Your Intrinsic Value: The Heart of the Father Revealed,” by Jackie McKelvin is a Christian guide that takes readers on a journey to discover God and the blueprint of their lives He has designed for them. McKelvin believes by embracing God as the creator of all living things, people can look beyond geographical, cultural, and ideological boundaries that hinder their ability to love and care for others.

McKelvin responded to God’s plan for her to spread the message of faith by speaking, teaching, and writing on the subject for more than 25 years. After compelling hundreds of God’s children over more than two decades to accept His word as the ultimate truth, McKelvin decided to publish “Your Intrinsic Value” for young adults and parents to use as a tool to understand we are all made by Him. Through God, we are all connected.

“Other than studying the topic of God Himself, there is no other subject that can be more transforming than creating a greater understanding of how you are truly loved and how deeply you are valued. Because this concept has vanished in our current society and there remains only a faint whisper, I felt compelled to write this book,” McKelvin said.

“Jackie is an inspiring and comforting writer. This book is needed and cherished during these difficult times. It will remind you of the devotion and love Jesus has for you, and that is a critical reminder or lesson at this time in history,” a reviewer wrote about the book.

God’s word can quickly grow lost in a divided world, but McKelvin’s deep understanding of His love for all His children helps readers understand they have the virtues of God within them. By accepting we are all God’s children, the world can put differences aside and learn to love and care for one another.

“Your Intrinsic Value: The Heart of the Father Revealed”

By Jackie McKelvin

ISBN: 9781664203464 (softcover); 9781664203471 (hardcover); 9781664203488 (electronic)

Available at the WestBow Press Online Bookstore, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble

 

About the author

Jackie McKelvin is a certified coach, speaker, and trainer who has been spreading God’s word for more than 25 years. She received her associate’s degree in Biblical Education and bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems Management from Colorado Christian University. McKelvin has been happily married to her loving husband, Noah, for 37 years. Together they have three beautiful children. She currently resides in Littleton, Colo.

WestBow Press is a strategic supported self-publishing alliance between HarperCollins Christian Publishing and Author Solutions, LLC — the world leader in supported self-publishing. Titles published through WestBow Press are evaluated for sales potential and considered for publication through Thomas Nelson and Zondervan.  For more information, visit www.westbowpress.com or call (866)-928-1240.

Attachment

  • 811440HiRes
CONTACT: Kayla Rutledge
LAVIDGE
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.