Christian Record Offers CREATION Life Resources to Members

CREATION Life’s whole health resources are available in 11 languages and more than 89 countries

LINCOLN, Neb., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christian Record Services for the Blind has partnered with AdventHealth to offer CREATION Life resources to their members, which includes a video series and educational materials about whole health principles for the body, mind and spirit. The CREATION Life program by AdventHealth, formerly known as CREATION Health, has been used in churches, schools and communities for over a decade and is now available in 11 languages and in more than 89 countries.

The CREATION Life acronym stands for Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust in God, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook and Nutrition. “The eight healthy lifestyle principles of CREATION Life go beyond diet and excerise to provide an evidence-based pathway to help people feel whole,” said Ted Hamilton, MD, senior vice president and chief mission integration officer for AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health care systems. “Living a longer and healthier life becomes much easier when there are principles to guide the way and a community of like-minded people to support you in your health journey.”

“We are delighted to offer this series and other CREATION Life resources to our members,” said Diane Thurber, president of Christian Record. “The material is presented in a way that makes it easy for groups to enjoy the experience together, which science has shown is one of the best ways to improve quality of life!”

CREATION Life is now available to Christian Record’s members through the library, found online at Lib.Guide. “We’ve also created a new place for an online community to meet once a week,” said Kalvin Follett, member services and studio director. This new closed Facebook group is moderated by staff who will post content from the CREATION Life series once a week. Members can try out the ideas and talk about them in a safe community. Follett said, “We’ll explore the series together, as friends looking for healthier ways of living.”

To become a member, individuals who are blind or have low vision can visit the Christian Record website at Lib.Guide or call 888-213-0003. To learn more about CREATION Life, visit CREATIONLife.com or call 833-854-8324.

###

ABOUT CHRISTIAN RECORD SERVICES, INC.

In 2019, Christian Record Services for the Blind is celebrating 120 years of empowering individuals who are blind and visually impaired. By providing free and accessible faith-based services, CRS makes a significant impact in the lives of its members each day. CRS is supportive, caring, and eager to provide access to braille materials, audio books, large-print magazines, Bibles, and more that will enhance the life and spiritual journey of others. For more information on CRS, please visit www.christianrecord.org or call 402.488.0981.

ABOUT ADVENTHEALTH

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system’s nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

Attachment

CREATION Life

CONTACT: Patricia J Maxwell Christian Record Services for the Blind 402-213-0681 [email protected]