ExpertFile-powered “Our Experts” site wins top international industry award for program that helps journalists reach health experts – fast

WILMINGTON, Del., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChristianaCare, with its collaborative partner ExpertFile, has been recognized with a 2023 Gold Quill Award from the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) for its “Our Experts” media database.

Designed to easily and quickly connect journalists to subject-matter experts, this online resource has been recognized with the top prize — “Award of Excellence” in the Communications Management, Media Relations category.

“Good communication is foundational to our mission of serving as expert, caring partners in the health of our neighbors,” said Karen Browne, vice president of marketing and communications at ChristianaCare. “Through the development of our online database as a resource for journalists, we are making our experts more accessible to provide timely, accurate health information to the diverse communities we serve.”

The IABC Gold Quill Awards showcase business communication excellence and are among the most prestigious awards programs in the communications industry. Each entry is scored independently by evaluators who judge the award submission on criteria that include stakeholder analysis, strategic and tactical planning, quality of execution and measurable results.

“It’s impressive to see how ChristianaCare has reimagined how it can more proactively serve the community by being more approachable to journalists,” said Peter Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of ExpertFile. “We’re excited to share this prestigious industry award with them.”

ChristianaCare’s innovation was driven out of a desire to improve the reach, impact and efficiency of its media relations efforts — amid rapidly increasing demand — without the need to add more resources. In just two years, ChristianaCare’s “Our Experts” media database has received more than 20,000 online visits and helped to generate more than 200 news stories.

Powered by the ExpertFile software platform, the ChristianaCare “Our Experts” site provides a digital media toolkit with advanced search and digital content features to help journalists discover experts and access resources that make it easier for them to complete stories and meet their deadlines.

Nearly 140 ChristianaCare experts are featured in the database today, and that figure continues to grow. On the heels of the success of “Our Experts,” ChristianaCare is planning to launch later this year a new Speakers Bureau that will leverage the ExpertFile technology to strengthen and support local community engagement.

“As a nonprofit health care organization, ChristianaCare makes it a priority to ensure we’re using our resources wisely and effectively,” said Shane Hoffman, communications director. “By using technology to streamline processes and make it easier to connect our experts to the media and community organizations who need their expertise, we’re working smarter — not harder — in service of our mission.”

CONTACT: Hiran Ratnayake ChristianaCare (302) 299-3562 hratnayake@christianacare.org