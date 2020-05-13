Christie & Co, EY, Hilton, Radisson Hotel Group and Starwood Capital Group Among the Hospitality Leaders to Speak at Questex’s Hospitality Insights: In Sync Virtual Event

Breaking News
The World’s Most Influential Hospitality Leaders to Discuss the Issues and Opportunities Created by COVID-19 May 18-19

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hospitality is a human powered industry, driven by connections, emotions and interactions. Questex’s Hospitality Insights will host the In Sync virtual event on May 18-19 to bring the world’s most influential leader in hospitality together.

In Sync will offer 15 sessions and eight interactive Q&A sessions equaling six hours of content that will include candid discussions from CEOs about the issues created and the actions delivered as a result of COVID-19; a range of investors will examine the crisis and discus the emerging opportunities; compelling presentations from keynote speakers; an understanding of how technology will change our lives following the pandemic; and an assessment of the future of the experience economy. The event will help hospitality leaders guide and shape business decisions.

“Never has there be a more vital moment to join together and share leadership in thought and creativity, hope for the future and celebration of the collective sense of community that this crisis has created. We’ve developed an outstanding digital program that will cover all of the critical information hospitality leaders need to know as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director, EMEA, Questex.

In Sync’s exclusive line up of speakers includes:

  • Amal Del Monaco, Head of Sector SpecialistsAXA IM – Real Assets
  • Sébastien Bazin, CEO, AccorHotels
  • John BrennanCEO, Amaris Hospitality
  • David Kong, CEO, BWH Hotel Group
  • Laura BrinkmannVice President, Brookfield
  • Jileen Loo, Senior Director, CBRE Hotels
  • Ramsey MankariousCEO, Cedar Capital
  • Carine BonnejeanManaging Director – Hotels, Christie & Co
  • Thomas WillmsCEODeutsche Hospitality
  • Winnie Chiu, President & Executive DirectorDorsett Hospitality International
  • Andreas Ewald, Founder and Managing Partner, Engel & Völkers Hotel Consulting
  • Cyril RanquePresident, Travel Partners Group, Expedia Group
  • Yousef WahbahManaging Partner, Global Hospitality Leader – MENA Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction Sector Leader, EY
  • Russell Kett, Chairman, HVS
  • Simon Vincent, President Europe, Middle East & AfricaHilton
  • Michael Grove, Managing Director, EMEA, HotStats
  • Keith Barr, CEOIHG
  • Nicholas Northam, EVP InternationalInterstate Hotels & Resorts
  • Philip Ward, CEO Hotels & Hospitality Group EMEA, JLL
  • Girish Jhunjhnuwala, Founder and CEO, Ovolo Hotels
  • Anders Nissen, CEO, Pandox
  • Simon French, Chief Economist, Panmure Gordon & Company
  • Olivier Harnisch, Head of HospitalityPublic Investment Fund
  • Puneet Kanuga, Head of Hospitality Investments, Queensgate Investments LLP
  • Federico J GonzálezPresident & CEO, Radisson Hotel Group
  • Kike SarasolaPresident and Founder, Room Mate Group
  • Robin Rossmann, Managing Director, STR
  • Peter Heule, CEO, Short Stay Group & Yays
  • Cody Bradshaw, MD, Head of International HotelsStarwood Capital Group
  • Adam Sacks, Founder and President, Tourism Economics
  • Piyaporn Phanachet, CEOU City PCL
  • Hubert ViriotCEO, Yotel

