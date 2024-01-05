With less than three weeks to go until New Hampshire holds the first primary in the battle for the Republican presidential nomination, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is turning up the volume on his verbal attacks on rival former South Carol
Latest posts by Fox News Editor (see all)
- Christie ramps up attacks on Haley as she closes gap with Trump in New Hampshire polls - January 5, 2024
- New Hampshire Dems vote to ban child sex changes, young liberal lawmaker decries ‘irreversible surgeries’ - January 5, 2024
- Top House committee probes John Kerry’s coordination with eco groups pushing coal power shutdown - January 5, 2024