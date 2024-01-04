Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he would “absolutely” back two of his fellow candidates but also indicated that he will stay in the race for the GOP presidential nomination.

Christie spoke with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Thursday and was asked in the interview if he believes his fellow GOP presidential candidates, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are fit to hold the Oval Office.

“Yes,” Christie replied, saying that he would “absolutely” support either one of the candidates if they were chosen as the GOP nominee.

SUNUNU TELLS CHRISTIE HE CAN ‘BE THE HERO,’ HELP NIKKI HALEY BEAT TRUMP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Hewitt then asked Christie for his “final decision” on whether he would be continuing in the GOP primary in New Hampshire. Hewitt said that Republicans “across the country” believe Christie will drop.

“Well, good for them,” Christie said, with Hewitt asking the candidate if the naysayers were wrong.

“Am I here? Am I on your show?” Christie asked.

“You are. That’s not the answer,” Hewitt responded. “This is not ‘The View.’”

“Am I going to New Hampshire? Am I … going to New Hampshire this morning and doing a town hall tonight in Hollis, New Hampshire?” Christie responded. “The answer is yes.”

A spokesperson for Christie confirmed the governor is continuing his campaign for the West Wing.

While some are calling for Christie to drop out of the race, his friend, New Hampshire Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, said he wouldn’t ask the former New Jersey governor to drop out.

Sununu’s comments came with an asterisk for Christie, though.

Sununu told Fox News that Christie’s “numbers are falling” and argued that the former New Jersey governor has “hit his limit” as he runs a second time for the White House.

Sununu said Christie “has the chance to be the hero, to put Nikki [Haley] over the top, to deliver [former President] Trump that loss, Nikki that win that the rest of the country’s looking for.”

Sununu, a popular Republican governor in the state that holds the first primary in the GOP presidential nominating calendar, endorsed Haley last month, delivering a blow to Christie, who is once again placing all his chips on a strong finish in New Hampshire .

Christie and Sununu have long been friends and are two of the most vocal Republican critics of Trump . However, on the campaign trail and in interviews since endorsing Haley, Sununu has argued that Christie does not have a path to winning the nomination.

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed reporting.

Read Full Story

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article excerpt are not to be construed as the views of ForexTV or its employees.