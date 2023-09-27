Christina Rehkop Christina Rehkop

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) is pleased to announce that Christina Rehkop, Director of Community Relations at Devon Energy , has joined its board of directors. The Oklahoma-City-based company is a leading U.S. producer of energy resources.

Ms. Rehkop has a broad background in strategic planning, nonprofit governance, public relations, and event planning. She serves on several philanthropic and industry boards, and has a special passion for education, having led fundraising efforts for Oklahoma City public schools, Smart Start Central Oklahoma, Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, United Way of Central Oklahoma and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Ms. Rehkop holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and a master’s degree in Community Planning and Organizing from the University of Oklahoma and a Certificate in Corporate Citizenship from Boston College.

“We are so excited to welcome one of our newest Board members, Christina Rehkop, Director of Community Relations at Devon Energy Corporation. Christina is an advocate for educational programs that serve vulnerable populations like our first responder families and their children. This year, she was instrumental in Devon Energy’s support of our Scholarship program in six states. And, with her passion for education, she will lead the expansion of our programs into the southwest region of the country and beyond. We are look forward to the positive transformation that lies ahead in first responder communities through our partnership with Devon Energy thanks to Ms. Rehkop’s leadership,” said President & CEO, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Jillian Crane.

“It’s an honor to be part of FRCF. Our emergency responders are a vital part of our communities, and it is important that we take care of them and their families,” said Christina Rehkop.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children’s Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resilience Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent. Additional information about FRCF can be found at www.1stRCF.org and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1strcf.

Contact: Bill O’Reilly, 212-396-9117

bill@oreillycommunications.com