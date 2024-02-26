Christine Russell Fleischer named Vice President, Customer Experience at Porsche Cars North America Christine Russell Fleischer has been named Vice President, Customer Experience at Porsche Cars North America

Atlanta, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Atlanta. Christine Russell Fleischer has been named Vice President, Customer Experience at Porsche Cars North America – a role she will take up on March 15th.

“Christine is the perfect choice to join our leadership team and I’m thrilled that she will soon be shaping our future direction as we strive to ensure every customer experience is exceptional,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO, Porsche Cars North America. “More than a decade spent working in the US means Christine joins us already with extensive knowledge of our market – I am sure she will thrive as a valued and key member of the PCNA team.”

Christine joins PCNA from INFINITI USA, where she most recently served as Director, INFINITI Customer Experience & Training, and previously held the role of General Manager INFINITI Global Strategy, Transformation Office & President’s Office in Yokohama, Japan.

Prior to her tenure at INFINITI, Christine spent 16 years at BMW AG in Munich and the US. She held senior roles for BMW M, led the BMW i team as electrification was introduced to the US market and developed an operational excellence strategy to support sustainable growth and customer delight. She holds a Master of Arts degree from Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich.

