Breaking News
Home / Top News / Christmas Film Heads New Content Slate Announced By Big Screen Entertainment Group

Christmas Film Heads New Content Slate Announced By Big Screen Entertainment Group

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

HOLLYWOOD, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas is coming early courtesy of a festive family movie now being developed by Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG).

THE KEY TO CHRISTMAS is a seasonal adventure about kids hunting for treasure while trying to stay one step ahead of the bad guys. The family friendly film was optioned from writer Angela Fratto and will be directed and produced by Big Screen’s Kimberley Kates and Stephen Eckelberry.

“Christmas movies, if they are as good as this, are a wise investment because the best ones are watched again and again over many years,” said BSEG’s Head of Development, Sandro Monetti.

The new film is part of a burst of activity at the busy distribution and production company based in Los Angeles.

A string of shows are being developed for Big Screen’s streaming channel, a beta version of which is set to launch at the end of August.

The Secret Diary of Marilyn Monroe, Movie Talk and Hollywood Conspiracies will be among the original programming complimenting the extensive film library to be offered on VOD platform Big Screen Streaming as the company looks to increase market share in the changing media landscape.

Other original content in development from BSEG includes Avenger Field, a television drama series about daring female pilots in WW2 and This Gets Ruff, a dark comedy film about a former child star.

BSEG’s Hidden Chambers is currently streaming on Facebook and Instagram.

Sandro will be representing Big Screen at the giant San Diego Comic Con event this week in San Diego, taking meetings and seeking new projects at the influential convention.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 14 years old this year. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3500

 [email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.