MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) today announced a donation of blankets, socks and other household essentials in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, made in partnership with Good360, the global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.

“CTS is proud to work with Good360 to bring some relief and comfort through home goods,” said CTS Owner and CEO Pamela Salkovitz. “Ukraine experiences bitter weather, so protection against the elements is a crucial need that CTS could help address. We chose to partner with this organization for their ability to provide these products at this critical time when winter arrives.”

“As the conflict in Ukraine continues, Good360 remains committed to providing critically-needed product donations to those impacted. Families are facing impossible, life-threatening conditions, and these situations are made more difficult as winter weather moves in,” said Romaine Seguin, CEO at Good360. “Donations of blankets and socks from Christmas Tree Shops provide warmth and hope to families impacted by war. We’re thankful for the generosity that allows us to get the right goods to the right people at the right time.”

According to Good360 and its partners at World of Giving, CTS’s donations are essential to many individuals right now. Some donated merchandise is at port ready to be shipped and the majority of blankets have already arrived in Uman, a location in the center of Ukraine ideally situated to distribute items throughout the country.

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 83 stores in 20 states. To learn more about CTS, please visit: www.christmastreeshops.com

About Good360

Good360’s mission is to close the need gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source highly needed donated goods and distribute them through its diverse network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 opens opportunity for those in need, for the nonprofits that support them, and for companies that donate the goods, all while keeping usable items out of landfills. Good360 has distributed more than $13 billion in donated goods thanks to corporate donors such as Advance Auto Parts, Amazon, American Eagle Outfitters, CVS Health, Gap, Inc., Levi Strauss & Company, Mattel, Tempur Sealy International, and UPS. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at https://www.good360.org.

