Christmas Tree Shops® Launches New Campaign ‘This is CTS-ing’

Oct. 03, 2022

MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) today announced the launch of a new brand campaign in time for the holiday season. This is CTS-ing illustrates the one-of-a-kind treasure hunt shopping experience customers know and love and the satisfaction of using our unique products at home. The campaign showcases that no two people CTS the same way, and through imagery and copy, highlights CTS products in relatable moments like celebrating an occasion, pampering a pet or updating your home. The new campaign is packed with fun, humor, happiness and excitement that speaks to customers and new CTS fans of all ages.

“We wanted to capture the fun of shopping at CTS with a word that defines it all: CTS-ing. Whether you’re browsing the aisles for fun or decorating your home with your latest purchases, you’re CTS-ing,” said Owner and CEO Pamela Salkovitz. “It’s all about finding bargain prices on your favorite things. Because we’re the go-to store for all decorating, celebrating and everyday needs, we strive to make every shopping experience a happy one that starts in the store and follows you home.”

In addition to the new marketing campaign, the value retailer has also implemented other initiatives as part of an ongoing rebranding mission. CTS returned its tagline to “Don’t you just love a bargain?” which perfectly sums up the brand’s essence. To improve the overall user experience and inspire customers, CTS is redesigning its website. The layout will be more visually appealing with inviting imagery to illustrate how shoppers can CTS in their day-to-day lives. Plus, there will be helpful how-to videos, tips and tricks for decorating to entertaining.

CTS recently opened one new store in Estero, Florida with a fully revamped look, including an updated logo, spacious aisles, a fresh color palette and fully stocked shelves featuring the newest trends and fun treasures.

Ready to go CTS-ing? Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com/search

About Christmas Tree Shops
CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 81 stores in 20 states. To learn more about CTS, please visit: www.christmastreeshops.com

