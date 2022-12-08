MIDDLEBORO, Mass., Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christmas Tree Shops® (CTS) has officially opened the doors of its new store in Sarasota, FL. Located in University Town Center at 147 N. Cattlemen Road, the 49,398-square-foot store boasts spacious aisles and large displays of unique merchandise for a comfortable shopping experience while still offering the exciting treasure hunt customers love.

Contrary to its name, CTS is not a year-round Christmas store, but rather a one-stop shop for seasonal, entertaining and decorating essentials at bargain prices. The brand is well-known for its ever-changing assortment of products, from bed, bath, storage, paper and party goods to indoor and outdoor home decor and much more. In addition to basics, CTS has exclusive collections, such as The Grainhouse® and Petal and Stone™, with one-of-a-kind merchandise for every style and every budget. The brand’s goal is to continue to deliver an unmatched selection of seasonal products while expanding its offering of everyday staples to help customers create the home of their dreams.

“We receive many requests from CTS fans to expand into their areas, and we are thrilled to welcome them,” said Owner and CEO Pamela Salkovitz. “Sarasota is an exciting opportunity to introduce our unique brand to more customers. Many people have been eagerly waiting to shop this store. We appreciate their patience and are happy to officially join the community. We’re open and set to greet new customers and those already familiar with us with our largest holiday assortment and lowest prices ever.”

Sarasota is the last of three new Florida stores to open in 2022. The new Estero store officially opened on August 28 followed by Pembroke Pines on November 23. CTS now operates 83 stores in 20 states.

“We’re delighted to serve the residents of Sarasota,” said Owner and Executive Chairman Marc Salkovitz. “We are excited to grow our locations, further evolve the brand and gain new CTS fans along the way.”

About Christmas Tree Shops

CTS is a value brick-and-mortar home goods retailer with a specialty in seasonal products. The Christmas Tree Shops experience revolves around a trend-right, always-changing mix of merchandise that makes each customer visit a shopping adventure of anticipation and delight. The 50-year-old company has roots in the Northeast with the first store located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and today operates 83 stores in 20 states. To learn more about CTS, please visit: www.christmastreeshops.com

