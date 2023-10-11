Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christophe Van de Weyer, CEO of Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Christophe was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Christophe has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Christophe will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

Finally, Christophe will benefit from exclusive access to membership-branded marketing collateral, high-touch support from the Forbes Councils member concierge team, and complimentary membership in EXEC—the luxury hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business benefits program.

“Forbes Technology Council is an essential platform for sharing ideas that help businesses of all sizes leverage technology to thrive,” said Telesign CEO Christophe Van de Weyer. “At Telesign, our mission is to make the digital world a safer place. I look forward to sharing my perspectives with the Council on how we can ensure that AI and other advanced technologies are used to protect digital identities, build trust between companies and their customers, and to advance the interests of the communities in which we do business.”

