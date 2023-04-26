Ashburn, VA, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — We are delighted to announce that Christopher Nigon has joined the Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) team as Senior Director of Department of Defense Sales. He brings a wealth of experience, most recently at Silvus Technologies as Senior Director of Navy, Marine, and Air Force Programs. Previously, Chris served in the U.S. Navy for twenty years as an Information Warfare Officer including multiple tours in the Navy’s Special Warfare Community. He is a graduate of the U.S Merchant Marine Academy, has a Master’s in Business administration from Loyola University Maryland, and a Master’s in Strategic Studies from the U.S Army War College.

“Throughout my time in the military and fledgling career in private industry, I remain driven to always contribute to a high functioning organization and the move to Domo is no different” said Mr. Nigon, who begins his time at DTC on the 24th of April 2023.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world. DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 160 employees.

About CODAN Communications

CODAN Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

CODAN Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

