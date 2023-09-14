CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund Donates to Charitable Groups in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CHRISTUS Health is proud to announce awards of nearly $3 million to 42 non-profit organizations, collaboratives and coalitions across Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico through the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund (CCIF).

CCIF was launched in 2011 and is a CHRISTUS-wide system initiative that supports programs led by local organizations that respond to the needs of the community and improve its health and well-being. More than $18 million has been invested in communities served by CHRISTUS Health.

“As an anchor institution in the community, we can play a role in convening and collaborating with local organizations to support their programs that help improve the health and well-being of the community,” said Jessica Guerra, CHRISTUS program manager for community benefits.

Selected organizations received the funds for programs that address critical social determinants of health in the communities they serve. Priority issues include housing instability, food insecurity, transportation needs, medication assistance and access to services.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, $250,000: Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, For the Silent and PATH.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System, $275,000: Buckner Children and Family Services, East Texas Food Bank, Newgate Mission and Twelve Way Foundation.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, $275,000: Community Healthcore, Harvest Regional Foodbank and Haven Homes.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System, $300,000: Clarity Child Guidance Center, Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center, Meals on Wheels San Antonio and Texas Diaper Bank.

CHRISTUS Spohn Health System, $275,000: Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi Inc., Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living and Corpus Christi Metro Ministries.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System, $275,000: Anayat House Inc., Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, Family Services of Southeast Texas and Triangle Area Network dba TAN Healthcare.

CHRISTUS St. Patrick Health System, $200,000: Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana and Family and Youth Counseling Agency Inc.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System, $290,000: Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana, Free the Youth, Food Bank of Central Louisiana and Manna House.

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, $300,000: Community Renewal International, Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, Shreveport Green and St. Luke’s Episcopal Mobile Medical Ministry.

CHRISTUS St. Vincent Health System, $250,000: Memory Care Alliance, Youth Shelters and Family Services, Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute, Solace Sexual Assault Services/Solace Crisis Treatment Center, Friendship Club of Santa Fe and The Sky Center.

###

About CHRISTUS Health

At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, urgent care centers, health insurance companies and physician clinics. We are a community of nearly 50,000 Associates with over 15,000 physicians providing individualized care—and all focused on our charitable mission. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

CONTACT: Leigh Strope CHRISTUS Health 469-282-2563 leigh.strope@christushealth.org