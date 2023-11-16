The program furthers the company’s commitment to providing cost-effective ways to get kids and adults out on the slopes this year

Full Season Ski and Snowboard Gear Rental Packages are Available to Reserve Now A cost-effective way to get everyone out on the slopes this season, Christy Sports has made its full season ski and snowboard rental packages available to reserve online now at christysports.com

Best Gear, Best Prices with Full Season Rental Packages Beginners, seasoned skiers and snowboarders, kids, teens and everyone in between can get access to the best gear tor a full season with Season Rentals from Christy Sports. Renting gear for a full season includes slopeside service at any of the 60+ locations and free tuning any time. Reserve your package now.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier outdoor rental and retail service provider helping people #stepoutside, today announces the return of its annual seasonal ski and snowboard rental program for the 2023-24 season.

Ideal for families, those new to the outdoor sport, seasoned skiers and boarders, or anyone in between, the season rental packages are one of the most cost-effective ways to enjoy the slopes all winter long. Season rental packages start at $169 for kids and $229 for adults.

“We are excited to bring back our season ski and snowboard rental program,” says Randy England, Brand Marketing Director at Christy Sports. “Our goal is to reduce the financial barrier of entry so that both kids and adults have an opportunity to take advantage of the most cost-effective way to get outside all winter long.”

One of the biggest perks of the Christy Sports season rental program is that customers can pick up their gear in the fall and use it until the season wraps up in the spring. The program includes complimentary tuning, exchange of sizes or sports (ski to snowboard or vice versa) and the expert service available at any of Christy Sports’ 60+ locations throughout Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Washington.

Season rental reservations are available online through the reservation tool now through November 26, 2023, and gear can be picked up at select Christy Sports locations through November 30, 2023. Customers can select the ski package (skis, boots, binding, poles) or snowboard package (snowboard, boots, binding) that best suits their needs. To encourage first-time season rental guests, Christy Sports is offering 15% off their season rental packages when they reserve online with code: ILOVESNOW15.

Additionally, Christy Sports is partnering with Loveland and Monarch ski areas again to offer Christy Kids Bundles. These bundles include a full-season junior ski or snowboard rental package and a junior season pass to a partner resort for one low price. Bundles for Loveland start at $289 (for children 6-14 years of age) and Monarch starts at $343 (for children 7-12 years of age). Bundles are available at all Colorado metropolitan stores along the Front Range and can be reserved online.

For more information and to reserve your season rental online, visit christysports.com/learn/our-stores/season-rentals .

Media Inquiries

Jennifer McFerron Sloan

jenn@commodditiesinc.com

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a5112f0-ea27-477a-befc-e6ec3618299c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5ac2fbe-67f4-4c12-bb6b-b8cab69dfc08