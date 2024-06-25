LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Colorado-based Christy Sports , the premier outdoor retailer and service provider today announces the kickoff of its renowned bike rental and retail program for the 2024 season. Bikes are now available for reservation online and in-store at nine locations across Colorado, Utah and Montana. This season’s bike offerings are enhanced by the latest retail bike apparel and gear, all designed to further the Christy Sports mission of helping people #stepoutside. Christy Sports is proud to offer a diverse retail selection of bikes and gear that enables all ages and skill levels to enjoy the sport.

“Our expert, seasoned staff can help select the perfect bike for you from some of the top bike brands out there, including Trek, Specialized, Pivot, Santa Cruz, Norco, and Yeti,” says Stuart Sundell-Norlin, Associate Category Merchandise Manager Bike & Nordic at Christy Sports. “Sizing and fit for a bike are just as important as selecting the right skis. At the Christy Sports family of stores, we know how to pair the person to the perfect equipment based on their size, budget and intended use to get the most out of every mile.”

Christy Sports offers convenient bike rentals for walk-in guests in the most popular resort towns, easily accommodating same-day rentals while ensuring guest safety with properly fitting bike helmets, body armor, and any additional gear, based on their experience and biking needs. On-site mechanics and experienced staff ensure every guest has the best-fitting bike and gear.

“We’ve got a longstanding history of providing high-quality bikes and service, and in addition to traditional bikes, we’ve seen increasing demand for e-bikes in all categories,” Sundell-Norlin says. “Our rental program offers a great opportunity for guests to test out the new technology before they commit, so no matter what bike they fall in love with, we can provide a great day in the saddle for each customer.”

In addition to bike rental and retail offerings, Christy Sports has a wide selection of accessories including hydration, storage, lights, locks and so much more to customize your new bike. “We want guests to get the most out of their bikes, so we can outfit them with everything they need,” Sundell-Norlin says. “Whether a guest wants to shred mountain trails or cruise scenic paved paths, we are providing an excellent fleet of current models and our local teams can point you to great local rides, going the extra mile to help each guest fall in love with the outdoors via bike.”

For more information about the rental and retail bike program, visit www.christysports.com/bike or stop in any of the nine mountain locations:

River Run – Keystone

Frisco

Vail Village

Vail Lionshead

The Alpineer – Crested Butte

Bootdoctors – Mt. Village Telluride

The Alpineer Main St. – Telluride

Winter Park

Deer Valley – Utah

Big Sky Town Center – Montana

Media Inquiries:

Rachel Weber

[email protected]

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 50 locations in Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

For additional information, visit www.christysports.com/press .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7381d141-a4b2-4533-a20f-a19f8c5fefaa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ecfe0ba-12fa-4ff0-92de-b11ad96e9ce8