LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier winter & outdoor specialty retail and rental operator helping people #stepoutside, today announces the acquisition of Grizzly Outfitters, a specialty outdoor retail and rental operator located at 11 Lone Peak Drive, Suite 101 Big Sky, MT 59716. The acquisition closed on December 15, 2022; financial terms were not disclosed.

For almost thirty years, Grizzly Outfitters has been serving outdoor enthusiasts in Big Sky Town Center, just seven miles from the slopes on the main access road to Big Sky Resort. Aligned with our core value to deliver an exceptional experience, this is a very convenient location to serve guests year-round. The shop offers quality rental and demo equipment along with a full retail shop, precision ski tuning, and repair. This new store is the second location for Christy Sports in Montana, and will complement the slope side rental & retail location which was added in Big Sky Mountain Village last winter. This new location is another great example of strategic expansion to provide guests the best and most convenient omnichannel network to serve their needs and maximize their outdoor experiences in the Rockies and beyond.

“We are excited to continue our strategic growth into Montana and offer new and current guests the opportunity to experience the world-class service Grizzly Outfitters is known for in combination with the Christy Sports Difference provided at all of our locations,” said Gary Montes de Oca, Chief Development and Strategy Officer at Christy Sports.

The Grizzly Outfitters’ motto of “never settle for second best” and understanding of guest needs aligns with Christy Sports’ culture and philosophy, which was a key factor in Ken Lancey’s and Andrew Schreiner’s decision to sell the business.

Grizzly Outfitters will continue to operate under its current name and location this winter to reduce disruptions for current guests and staff, as we fully transition the store to a Christy Sports next summer.

“The staff at Grizzly Outfitters shares the same passion for guest service that we have at Christy Sports to help people #stepoutside, and we are excited to have them join our team,” said Dan Fox, Chief Store Operations Officer at Christy Sports.

For more information about Christy Sports locations in Montana, visit https://www.christysports.com/resorts/resort-big-sky.html

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside – outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retail and rental operators in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports, and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

