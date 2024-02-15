Get Outside and Enjoy Winter’s Hottest Trend Christy Sports offers affordable snowshoes and gear to empower everyone to try snowshoeing. It’s a fun and easy way to enjoy the outdoors.

Maximize Outdoor Activities in Winter with Nordic Sports Cross country skiing, skate skiing and snowshoeing are great alternatives to traditional alpine skiing and allow you to head right outside to enjoy nature and get some exercise.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, is empowering outdoor lovers of all ages and all abilities to enjoy the winter season with Nordic sports including cross country skiing, skate skiing and snowshoeing.

In a world dominated by technology, people are looking for ways to unplug and connect with nature and the outdoors. One of the easiest ways to do that in winter months is enjoying Nordic activities. They are fairly easy to master for any age or ability, provide great exercise, can be done on a variety of terrains, and are the perfect alpine alternative for those who can’t make it to a ski slope.

“We have seen increased demand and interest in alpine alternatives as many consumers search for the autonomy of enjoying the outdoors on their own time,” says Stuart Sundell-Norlin, Associate Category Merchandise Manager Bike & Nordic. “It’s pretty easy to strap on snowshoes or cross country skis and immediately get outside. So for the adventurer who is trying to take advantage of outdoor activities close to home, this is the perfect solution.”

The Snowsports Industries America (SIA) recently shared that snowshoeing grew from around 3.5 million participants prior to 2020 to 4.5 million in 2023. Christy Sports is committed to providing affordable options for outdoor activities and empowering our community with the opportunity to savor every moment outdoors, whether that’s on the slopes or on the trail.

In many communities, local trails and golf courses are ideal places to take advantage of alpine alternative activities. “You can stay local — and in most locations, you can even bring your dog along with you,” he says. “People who have trails nearby that would usually be considered inaccessible after a big snowfall can instead make the most of these outdoor spaces with Nordic sports.”

Sundell-Norlin says another benefit of alpine alternatives is the longevity of the actual gear. “It’s purposely low-tech, so you’ll get more longevity with the gear,” he says. “The beauty of snowshoeing is the simplicity of the sport,” Sundell-Norlin says. “Snowshoes are truly all you need. It’s like walking around on snow in flippers. Part of the appeal of the sport is that it’s goofy, awkward, and a lot of fun for everyone.”

For additional information on Nordic gear, visit: https://www.christysports.com/collections/alpine-alternatives/

